Why wine2wine Business Forum Is Leaving Verona for the First Time - And Why It Matters More Than Ever

This move comes at a critical moment. The U.S. wine market, long a top destination for Italian wine exports, is facing unprecedented challenges, from changing consumption patterns to generational turnover and trade fragmentation. In this context, now is the time to give more love to Italian wine in America, not just through products, but through ideas.

A Special Edition, Global in Scope

The wine2wine Business Forum - Chicago Edition program will include:

Blind tastings of Italian sparkling wines versus global benchmarks

Global market strategy sessions (U.S., Canada , Mexico , Asia , Africa , Europe )

, , , , ) A B2B matchmaking forum between Italian estates and international hospitality operators

A live podcast showcase featuring top wine voices from Italy , the U.S., and beyond

, the U.S., and beyond Panels on tourism, digital storytelling, and communication innovation

Some sessions will be streamed live to allow Italian producers and global professionals to participate remotely.

The true soul of this American edition of wine2wine will be the sharing of wine business ideas that inspire, connect, and empower. Italian wine deserves not only to be sold, but to be understood, appreciated, and experienced.

This is more than a relocation - it's a strategic expansion. By joining forces with Vinitaly.USA Chicago, Vinitaly International Academy, and ITA – Italian Trade Agency, wine2wine Business Forum continues to create a global platform for education, export, and innovation in the wine sector.

The full wine2wine Business Forum - Chicago Edition program will be available soon on the official website: 🔗 https://www.vinitaly.com/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/.

About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2024 took place on November 4th and 5th at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at https://www.vinitaly.com/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/ or by emailing [email protected]

