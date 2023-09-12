Why women with suspected PCOS shouldn't wait to see a fertility specialist

"If you are ready to start a family but are concerned about irregular or missed periods, don't hesitate in reaching out directly to a fertility specialist – there is no reason to delay based on age guidelines." Tweet this

PCOS causes infrequent or absent ovulation — the body's process of producing and releasing eggs from the ovary. PCOS is highly treatable and many women will get pregnant with the right treatment plan.

"If you are part of the 1 in 10 women with PCOS, please know there are many simple lifestyle adjustments and low-tech treatments available," shares Joseph Davis, D.O., fertility specialist at SGF Orlando. "If you are ready to start a family but are concerned about irregular or missed periods, don't hesitate in reaching out directly to a fertility specialist – there is no reason to delay based on age guidelines. Together, we can create a personalized treatment plan that works for you."

SGF is committed to informing and empowering patients to learn more about their fertility health. Through free, educational fertility webinars, SGF physicians provide a platform for information seekers to learn more about fertility treatments to remove uncertainty and have their questions answered live.

As part of PCOS Awareness Month, SGF offers two webinars with experts on PCOS.

Learn more about PCOS diagnosis and treatment in SGF's latest blog authored by Dr. Davis: Trying to get pregnant when you have PCOS.

