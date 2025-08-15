Wi-Tronix and Cedar AI Partner to Deliver Real-Time Rail Intelligence for Short Line Railroads

By combining Wi-Tronix's real-time tracking capabilities with Cedar AI's intelligent planning engine, the partnership offers a plug-and-play solution that enhances operational transparency, streamlines workflows, and reduces the risk of human error. Post this

"This partnership represents our commitment to delivering intelligent, interoperable solutions that simplify operations and drive measurable value for our customers as part of the platform," said Chad Jasmin, VP of Sales and Customer Experience at Wi-Tronix.

"This exciting partnership between Wi-Tronix and Cedar AI further demonstrates our joint commitment to improving the overall supply chain," said Joel Christensen, VP Sales at Cedar AI. "This capability not only benefits rail operations but significantly improves the shipper experience by way of real-time location updates and first-class mapping capabilities."

By combining Wi-Tronix's real-time tracking capabilities with Cedar AI's intelligent planning engine, the partnership offers a plug-and-play solution that enhances operational transparency, streamlines workflows, and reduces the risk of human error. This integrated approach accelerates time-to-value for short line railroads, delivering actionable insights and improved network reliability from day one.

ABOUT WI-TRONIX

Wi-Tronix delivers advanced IoT platforms for the rail industry and provides actionable information and insights on how rail networks are performing in real time. By enabling continuous improvement with a powerful combination of connectivity, analytics, alerts, and more, Wi-Tronix is enabling freight, passenger railroads, and transit systems with the tools that help enhance safety, operational efficiency, and service reliability. The Wi-Tronix team is passionately committed to its global vision of saving lives and ensuring the most efficient and reliable movement of goods and people throughout the world. Find out more at www.wi-tronix.com.

ABOUT CEDAR AI

Cedar AI delivers state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology tailored for rail planning and management. Their platform helps railroads optimize operations, reduce manual processes, and improve decision-making through intelligent automation.

