Wi-Tronix and Siemens Mobility to Transform LA Metro with Wi-Tronix Violet Platform

The Wi-Tronix platform's real-time immersive and AI capabilities enables continuous improvement and innovation over the long term. We look forward to a collaborative partnership shaping the future of LA's transportation system. Post this

Powered by Wi-Tronix's Violet Edge platform, the IDCS promises to benefit both LA Metro and its passengers alike through its real-time train information and enhanced arrival predictions, robust safety and security measures, advanced location tracking capabilities in tunnels, and train health diagnostics. Additionally, Siemens Mobility's suite of RailigentX applications will provide uninterrupted passenger access to free Wi-Fi.

"The partnership between Siemens Mobility, Wi-Tronix, and LA Metro represents a new era for transportation," said Michael Tyler, Head of Customer Services for Siemens Mobility North America.

The timing of this integration is especially noteworthy, as its completion is anticipated ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, ensuring a seamless travel experience for both visitors and locals during these high-traffic events.

With the integration of the IDCS, Wi-Tronix, Siemens Mobility, and LA Metro are primed to lead a new era of seamless, efficient, and technologically advanced rail transportation for the City of Los Angeles and its residents.

Media Contact

Marketing Dept., Wi-Tronix, 1 (630) 679-9927, [email protected], www2.wi-tronix.com

SOURCE Wi-Tronix