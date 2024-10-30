Wi-Tronix is Project Partner in $20.5 Million US DOT Award to ASLRRA to Modernize America's Short Line Railroads

The grant will benefit over 75 short line railroad operations across 33 states. Post this

By implementing Wi-Tronix's modern onboard technology, short lines can benefit from proactive safety measures, proactive troubleshooting, and enhanced communication capabilities.

The Violet Edge platform provides real-time access to over 100 locomotive signals from any device. This data can be used to create an immersive experience, allowing users to see, hear, and experience rail operations as they occur. This tool can be used to remotely assist in enhancing safety, reporting emissions, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enabling proactive maintenance of locomotives.

"This grant is a monumental win as it unlocks the opportunity for short line railroads to equip their locomotives with advanced onboard technology," said Wi-Tronix VP of Sales and Customer Experience, Chad Jasmin. "By unlocking these previously unknown data insights, we are paving the way for enhanced safety, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. The implementation of the Violet Edge onboard platform not only modernizes short line railroads but also sets new standards for operational excellence, creating unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation across the entire industry. This technology will revolutionize short line railroads through advanced monitoring and modernization, meeting customer demands for critical first- and last-mile information."

The grant will benefit over 75 short line railroad operations across 33 states. The onboard platform will allow users to remotely monitor their locomotives, securely store, retrieve, and analyze time-synchronized vehicle data from anywhere, at any time, and on any device. This newfound data will enable railroads to identify maintenance needs before they occur, reduce at-risk behavior, and ensure compliance with both internal best practices and federal regulations.

Many of the installations will include integration of inward- and outward-facing cameras and event recorders, important tools for enhancing safety on the rail network. An important benefit of the systems will be reductions in fuel usage and emissions, helping to improve the efficiency of freight logistics and benefit public health and the environment.

"Implementing advanced technology is often beyond the financial means of short line railroads, which is why we are so appreciative of this CRISI award. Wi-Tronix's Violet Edge platform will allow for the collection and analysis of information, including energy usage, idling, and emission data. The results will bring significant advancements in safety, efficiency, and overall operational effectiveness for short lines, and deliver better service to the thousands of customers we serve," said Chuck Baker, President, ASLRRA.

Wi-Tronix and ASLRRA are excited about the positive impact this grant will have on the short line railroad industry. Wi-Tronix and ASLRRA extend their gratitude to the FRA and DOT for their support and commitment to modernizing America's short lines.

