Wi-Tronix, Tren Maya Power Safer, Smarter Rail Across the Yucatán

Wi-Tronix will enable the emerging freight line to significantly enhance cargo safety and efficiency to support regional economic development by connecting key logistics hubs and industrial sectors across Mexico.

The Wi-Tronix suite of connected technologies will:

Achieve up to 15% fuel savings by providing real-time visibility into locomotive performance and identifying inefficiencies in throttle use, idling, and train handling.

Accelerate incident resolution and enhance crew accountability through high-definition, 360-degree video capture in a virtual reality-like mode – securely stored and remotely accessible.

Strengthen safety compliance and support accident investigations with continuous recording and threshold-based monitoring of speed, braking, throttle, and GPS data aligned with railroad rules.

Minimize unscheduled maintenance using predictive diagnostics that detect issues such as engine faults, battery degradation, or overheating before failures occur.

Future-proof operations with AI-powered insights that enable automated rule violation detection, engineer behavior coaching, and long-term planning through trend analytics.

The deployment includes the Violet Edge onboard IoT platform, Wi-Nostix predictive analytics, and integrated video and fuel monitoring capabilities – all designed to help Tren Maya operate more efficiently, safely, and sustainably.

"Our expanding partnership in Mexico reflects a shared commitment to advancing rail safety and innovation," said Chad Jasmin, VP of Sales & Customer Experience at Wi-Tronix. "By equipping Tren Maya's fleet with AI-powered technologies, we're not only enhancing real-time visibility and operational reliability today—we're also building a foundation for long-term growth and smarter, safer rail systems across the region."

ABOUT WI-TRONIX

Wi-Tronix delivers advanced IoT platforms for the rail industry and provides actionable information and insights on how rail networks are performing in real time. By enabling continuous improvement with a powerful combination of connectivity, analytics, alerts, and more, Wi-Tronix is enabling freight, passenger railroads, and transit systems with the tools that help enhance safety, operational efficiency, and service reliability. The Wi-Tronix team is passionately committed to its global vision of saving lives and ensuring the most efficient and reliable movement of goods and people throughout the world. Find out more at www.wi-tronix.com.

ABOUT TREN MAYA

The Tren Maya (Tsíimin K'áak' in the Mayan language) is a transformative infrastructure project in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, primarily known for its extensive passenger network. However, a crucial component is its emerging freight line, designed to significantly enhance cargo transport across southeastern Mexico. This freight service aims to support regional economic development by connecting key logistics hubs and industrial sectors.

