WIAI Launches AI-Powered Smart Measure Tool: 5 Inputs, 14 Custom Suit Measurements in Seconds

Hong Kong Fashion Tech Company Uses 300,000+ Real Data Points to Reinvent Online Custom Tailoring with AI-Powered Body Measurement Tool

HONG KONG, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WIAI Launches AI-Powered Smart Measure Tool, Reducing Barriers to Online Tailored Suits

WiAi Fashion Hong Kong Limited, a fashion technology company specializing in AI-powered tailoring solutions, today announced the official launch of its proprietary Smart Measure AI tool. The technology enables users to generate precise body measurement data through simple online input, providing a technical foundation for accessible online tailored suit services.

Traditional bespoke suit tailoring requires multiple in-person sessions with professional tailors, involving time-consuming measurements and significant cost. WIAI's Smart Measure AI addresses these challenges by leveraging artificial intelligence algorithms to streamline the measurement process.

Users simply input basic physical information including height, weight, age, gender, and body type through the brand's website at wiaifit.com. The system then generates 14 key body measurement dimensions using advanced AI analysis. The entire process can be completed at home without professional assistance or specialized measuring tools.

"WIAI's mission is to combine traditional craftsmanship with modern artificial intelligence," stated the company. "By lowering both the financial and time barriers of custom tailoring, we aim to make personalized suits accessible to a broader audience."

The full service workflow encompasses the entire customization journey: users complete AI-assisted body measurement, select fabrics and styles through an intuitive online interface, and receive garments tailored to their precise specifications. The brand currently serves customers across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Industry observers note that AI-driven measurement technology could significantly accelerate the digital transformation of custom apparel retail, which has traditionally been constrained by its reliance on brick-and-mortar locations.

About WIAI:

WIAI (WiAi Fashion) is a fashion technology brand focused on AI-powered body measurement and online custom tailoring. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates globally through wiaifit.com. Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Company Name: WiAi Fashion Hong Kong Limited

Contact Person: Huanxin Li

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://wiaifit.com

Country: Hong Kong

Media Contact

Huanxin Li, WIAI, 86 13684970678, [email protected], https://wiaifit.com

SOURCE WIAI