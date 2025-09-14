Wibe named Finalist at the Golden Award of Montreux 2025

From identity to UX, consistency is what scales a brand and what customers learn to trust - Himadri Jain, Co-founder Post this

"Consistency across identity and UX aligns teams and touchpoints—that's how brands scale and earn trust," added Himadri Jain, Co-founder.

Project spotlight — Six Fields Beer (DeVANS Modern Breweries)

Wibe designed and built the Six Fields Beer website and evolved it in 2024–early 2025 to reflect the brand's premium positioning. The work centered on a modernized information architecture and UX for easier discovery of products and heritage content. Enhancements included performance and accessibility upgrades, a mobile-first interface with purposeful motion, and expanded content showcasing beer styles and community touchpoints—while preserving the brand's character.

Why this recognition matters

The Golden Award of Montreux honors creative excellence across advertising, digital, and design, with finalists selected by a global jury of industry professionals. For clients in technology, consumer goods, manufacturing, finance, education, hospitality, and healthcare, Wibe's finalist status underscores the studio's ability to translate business strategy into design outcomes that support growth.

What's next

Wibe continues to invest in research-driven UX, performance engineering, and design systems that scale across channels—helping brands align teams, speed decision-making, and sustain competitive advantage.

About Wibe Creative Services

Wibe is a Gurugram-based web design and branding studio delivering high-performing websites and scalable identity systems for long-term growth. Since 2011, Wibe has served 300+ companies in 22 countries across technology, consumer goods, manufacturing, finance, education, hospitality, and healthcare. Services include web design/development, brand strategy/identity, content, e-commerce, and WordPress. Learn more at https://www.wibe.in.

Six Fields is a Belgian-style beer brand from DeVANS Modern Breweries; more at https://www.sixfields.com

Media Contact

Amit Jain, Wibe Creative Services, 91 88 00 22 1006, [email protected], https://www.wibe.in/

