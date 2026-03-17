Wicked Fiberglass Pump Boxes Specified For Four Premier Offshore Builds

"When Front Runner, Freeman, Solace, and Queen Customs choose our pump boxes for their boats, it sends a signal to the rest of the market about what the right solution looks like. That trust is something we've spent 16 years earning, and we take it seriously." Post this

These four vessels represent some of the most thoughtfully engineered offshore fishing boats available today. Each builder has earned its reputation through uncompromising build quality and real-world offshore performance. Their decision to specify Wicked pump boxes as an OEM component reflects a broader evolution in offshore boat design — one that increasingly prioritizes durability, compliance, and system performance below the waterline.

"Boat builders are the most demanding customers in this industry — and they should be," said Ryan Radloff, Owner and CEO of Wicked Offshore. "When Front Runner, Freeman, Solace, and Queen Customs choose our pump boxes for their boats, it sends a signal to the rest of the market about what the right solution looks like. That trust is something we've spent 16 years earning, and we take it seriously."

From Livewells to Pump Boxes

Over the past decade, Wicked's pressurized fiberglass livewell systems have quietly become the standard aboard many of the most serious offshore fishing boats and tournament programs. Builders are now beginning to apply the same thinking to the infrastructure that powers those systems.

Pump boxes — long treated as a commodity metal component — are increasingly being reconsidered as a performance-critical system below the waterline.

Why Fiberglass. Why Wicked.

Metal pump boxes became the marine industry default because they were fast to fabricate and familiar to install. But as boats age and ABYC standards have sharpened, three failure modes are surfacing more frequently in the field: galvanic corrosion, crevice corrosion at welds and seams, and ion leaching into livewell systems that can quietly stress bait before a line is ever set.

Builders are increasingly absorbing those service calls — and taking note of the effect on bait performance and long-term reliability.

Wicked pump boxes are constructed from fiberglass — corrosion-resistant, inert, ABYC-compliant by design and backed by the only 100-year warranty in the marine pump box industry.

The Vessels

Front Runner 35 Catamaran: A twin-engine offshore catamaran purpose-built for serious anglers demanding stability, range, and uncompromising offshore performance.

Freeman 32: An iconic center console with a tournament pedigree and a reputation built on quality components and offshore capability.

Solace 42 CS: A premium center console engineered for blue-water fishing with world-class fit and finish, demanding only the best systems aboard.

Queen 52: A custom 52-foot center console built to the highest standard in offshore fishing — where every component choice is deliberate and every detail matters.

About Wicked Offshore

Wicked designs and manufactures OEM-quality fiberglass pump boxes, pressurized live bait wells, tuna tube cabinets, and marine fittings for offshore fishing and marine applications. Based in Florida, the company has 16 years of field experience working directly with boat builders and serious anglers across North America.

All pump boxes are covered by a 100-year warranty when serviced through Wicked's Certified Service Program every 36 months. For more information, please visit wickedwells.com.

Phone: +1 (561) 300-3705

Sales: [email protected]

OEM Sales: [email protected]

Website: wickedwells.com

Media Contact

Fitch Carrere, Wicked Offshore, 1 561-300-3705, [email protected], https://wickedwells.com/

SOURCE Wicked Offshore