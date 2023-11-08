Wicked Kitchen Hits the Bull's Eye with Target Stores for Nationwide Launch

"We're proud to have Wicked Kitchen now in Target as it's another step towards greater access to plant-based foods to consumers," said Pete Speranza, CEO, Wicked Kitchen. "It's validating to have such strong retailers believe in our mission and in the future of plant-based foods." Post this

Additionally, Wicked Kitchen has expanded into numerous regional grocery chains with the newest retailers featuring Wicked Kitchen and/or Good Catch products being Giant Eagle, The Giant Company, Giant Foods, Meijer, Schnucks, Coborn's, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme Market, The Fresh Market, Earth Fare, Southeastern Grocers and Price Chopper Supermarkets.

Target is the first national retailer to feature the newest addition to Wicked Kitchen's lineup of frozen entrees: Hearty Rigatoni Veg Bolognese and Rockin' Chili Mac. The two new varieties along with the original four frozen entrees now are available in Target stores.

"We're proud to have Wicked Kitchen products available in Target as it's another step towards giving more access to plant-based foods to consumers, and it's especially exciting since we share the same hometown of Minneapolis," said Pete Speranza, CEO, Wicked Kitchen. "It is validating to have such strong retailers believe in our mission and in the future of plant-based foods as we continue to lead plant-based innovations with flavor-forward products that appeal to vegans and omnivores alike."

In the last year, Wicked Kitchen has brought to the marketplace new products and line extensions for plant-based heat-and-eat stews, noodle cups, mac and cheeses, frozen pizzas and ice creams. Additionally, last year, the company acquired two plant-based seafood brands with Good Catch and Current Foods and is now available in food service, both in the U.S. and in the U.K.

Originating in the U.K.'s Tesco stores in 2018, Wicked Kitchen is recognized as the market leader in plant-based foods in Britain and recently has expanded into Asda supermarket chain and Booker, the UK's leading food & drink wholesaler.

Wicked Kitchen was founded by chefs and brothers Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno, who are recognized globally as pioneers in plant-based cuisine. Driven by the Sarno brothers' culinary credentials and exacting high standards, Wicked Kitchen elevates plant-based foods bringing chef-crafted, full-flavored foods into the mainstream without compromising taste.

"As a disruptive plant-based brand in the U.S. and U.K., we are on a mission to improve the lives of humans and animals globally by offering chef-created plant-based foods with a broader appeal," said Speranza. "By launching even more products where we already have a presence and expanding into new markets, we will continue to grow our range of delicious options to help meet the burgeoning demand for variety and flavor in plant-based foods."

Wicked Kitchen new products launched in the U.S. this year include:

Frozen entrees: Hearty Rigatoni Veg Bolognese and Rockin' Chili Mac

Noodle Cups: Homey No Chicken Noodles and Mac & Peas

Pizza: PepperNOni

Ice Cream: Birthday Cake Ice Dream

Mac & Cheeze: Smoky Picnic, This is Nacho, BBQ King

Ready-to-Eat Stews: Tuscan Style White Bean Stew, Sweet Potato & 3 Bean Chili and Bourguignon

Images are available here.

About Wicked Kitchen

Created by chefs and brothers Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno, Wicked Kitchen is on a mission to inspire the world to eat more plants. Wicked Kitchen is a pioneering, chef-driven range of delicious 100% animal-free foods that unleash the power of plants. Wicked Kitchen provides convenient meal solutions in food service and across multiple supermarket departments and more than 15,000 retailers in the U.S., U.K. and Thailand. Wicked Kitchen also owns Good Catch, a plant-based seafood brand offering the taste, texture, and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment and sea life. For more information, visit wickedkitchen.com.

