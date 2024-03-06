Wicker Smith Adds Lisa Gill to Family Law Practice Group

"Wicker Smith's forward-thinking approach and commitment to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism align with the values I set for myself and Gill Family Law. I look forward to helping clients achieve their goals and objectives and making a difference in the Nashville area." Post this

With over 260 attorneys, Wicker Smith services its clients through a network of 16 locations in Atlanta, Brunswick, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Key Largo, Melbourne, Miami, Naples, Nashville, Orlando, Palmetto Bay, Pensacola, Phoenix, Sarasota, Tampa, and West Palm Beach. Wicker Smith offers legal services in over 30 different practice areas and has a wealth of experience handling complex litigation for a broad variety of clients, ranging from multinational corporations to individuals. Lisa Gill will be of council to Wicker Smith located in Nashville, Tennessee at 3990 Hillsboro Pike Suite 300 Nashville, TN 37215. More information can be found online at www.wickersmith.com.

Lisa Gill is the founder of Gill Family Law, PLLC. Prior to practicing family law, she participated in the resolution of various business disputes. Her prior experience included federal and state court trial work, arbitration, and administrative tribunal actions involving construction, real estate, business, and employment law. She worked to resolve business disputes involving commercial and residential real estate contract litigation, construction litigation, shareholder disputes, embezzlement, and other breach of fiduciary duty investigations. She conducted on-site investigations for employers, gave status reports to executive boards, and reviewed internal business policies for legal compliance. Gill Family Law, PLLC is a firm dedicated to results and execution on behalf of clients, using the most recent advancements in technology to offer the highest level of convenience. Gill Family Law strives to positively impact their community by supporting community and charity projects throughout the Mid-South. The Gill Family Law office is located at 6750 Poplar, Suite 820, Germantown, Tennessee 38138. More information can be found online at www.gillfamlaw.com.

More information can be found online at www.gillfamlaw.com.

Media Contact

Leah Webb, Gill Family Law, 1 901-667-8977, [email protected], https://www.gillfamlaw.com

SOURCE Gill Family Law