Wicklow Healthcare Advisory Launches Healthcare Practice Sell-side Advisory and Brokerage Firm for Veterinary, Dental and Medical Practices

"The current healthcare environment and industry consolidation has brought many challenges but also many opportunities. Dentists, Veterinarians and Physicians need a trusted partner to help them navigate the maze of identifying and then acting on their practice exit strategy. We look forward to helping practice owners get the most value from their practice and find the best partner for the next stage of their life," said Bill Murray, Founder and CEO of Wicklow Healthcare Advisory.

Prior to founding Wicklow, Murray spent more than twenty years at Bank of America, most recently as senior vice president of the veterinary lending division. Murray saw a gap in the current model where many independent practice owners were not getting the attention and specific expertise needed to help them grow, scale, and exit their businesses. Wicklow is based in the Boston area and operates on a national level.

Wicklow Healthcare Advisory is an advisory and brokerage firm specialized in the sale, purchase and valuation of private-owned dental, veterinary and medical practices. Founded by Bill Murray, Wicklow guides practice owners through the sales process to ensure the highest value and best fit for their exit from ownership.

