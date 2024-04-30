Wicklow Healthcare Advisory Launches Healthcare Practice Sell-side Advisory and Brokerage Firm for Veterinary, Dental and Medical Practices

Premier advisory firm founded by 25-year veteran of Bank of America Healthcare Financing Division to help practice owners navigate what's next in their career
WINCHESTER, Mass., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wicklow Healthcare Advisory, an advisory and brokerage firm specialized in the sale, purchase and valuation of veterinary, dental and medical practices, has opened for business. Founded by Bill Murray, a 25-year finance veteran of Bank of America Practice Solutions, Wicklow Healthcare Advisory is focused on helping healthcare practice owners understand the value of their practice and guide them as they navigate their exit sale strategy.
With a specialized focus on veterinary, dental and specialized medical practices, Wicklow is a full-service advisory firm that helps practice owners realize the full potential of their business and identify the best sales target, whether to another doctor or a corporate buyer. Based on deep financial industry expertise and an extensive network of contacts, Murray understands the specific business challenges and opportunities that are unique to each type of practice. Services include:
- Practice Valuation to determine the fair market value of each practice and understanding the preferred succession or exit strategy
- Sell-side Advisory / Traditional Business Brokerage Services to list the practice for sale and reach potential buyers tapping into Wicklow's vast network
- Buyer Representation for practitioners looking to expand or purchase another practice with a focus on deal evaluation, financial analysis and due diligence, and more
"The current healthcare environment and industry consolidation has brought many challenges but also many opportunities. Dentists, Veterinarians and Physicians need a trusted partner to help them navigate the maze of identifying and then acting on their practice exit strategy. We look forward to helping practice owners get the most value from their practice and find the best partner for the next stage of their life," said Bill Murray, Founder and CEO of Wicklow Healthcare Advisory.
Prior to founding Wicklow, Murray spent more than twenty years at Bank of America, most recently as senior vice president of the veterinary lending division. Murray saw a gap in the current model where many independent practice owners were not getting the attention and specific expertise needed to help them grow, scale, and exit their businesses. Wicklow is based in the Boston area and operates on a national level.
Wicklow Healthcare Advisory is an advisory and brokerage firm specialized in the sale, purchase and valuation of private-owned dental, veterinary and medical practices. Founded by Bill Murray, Wicklow guides practice owners through the sales process to ensure the highest value and best fit for their exit from ownership. Learn more at www.getwicklow.com
