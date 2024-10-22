WiCyS 2025 Conference Announces Scholarships for Students, Educators, and Professionals

Through the generosity of our sponsors, we can provide scholarships that remove financial barriers and help foster the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Post this

Scholarship Opportunities

WiCyS offers several scholarships for its members to ensure broad participation from diverse communities, including:

Student Scholarship: Open to WiCyS Student Members, who may also present their research in a poster format.

Faculty Scholarship: For WiCyS members who are WiCyS Student Chapter advisors or faculty members attending for the first time.

Mentor Scholarship: For WiCyS Mentors participating in the 2024-2025 Mentorship Program.

Military Scholarship: For WiCyS members who are U.S. Veterans, Active Duty Members, and Military Spouses.

Ally Scholarship: For WiCyS Members who actively support the organization's mission.

Equity & Advancement Scholarship: For underrepresented and underserved WiCyS member populations in cybersecurity, providing equitable access to the conference.

Each scholarship includes a reduced registration fee and three nights of complimentary shared lodging from April 2 to April 4. Some scholarship recipients may also qualify for a travel stipend of up to $500 or economy airfare reimbursement. To apply for scholarships please visit https://www.wicys.org/events/wicys-2025/conference-scholarships/.

"At WiCyS, we're passionate about making cybersecurity careers accessible to everyone, especially women from diverse backgrounds," said Janell Straach, WiCyS Conference Chair. "Through the generosity of our sponsors, we can provide scholarships that remove financial barriers and help foster the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. We're proud to offer this opportunity to so many deserving individuals, creating pathways for both aspiring and established experts to connect, learn, and grow in this dynamic field."

Applications and Deadlines

Scholarship applications close on November 4, 2024, at 5:00 PM CT. All applicants will be notified of their status by December 16, 2024.

Conference Highlights

The WiCyS 2025 Conference will offer an expanded four-day agenda with pre-conference workshops kicking off on Wednesday, April 2. The career fair will be held on Thursday and Friday, with general sessions and networking activities throughout the event. Optional post-conference workshops will take place on Saturday afternoon, April 5.

For further inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, DeVry University, JPMorgan Chase & Co., MITRE, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org/

