WiCyS and ISC2 Launch Spring Camp for Cybersecurity Certification

"Navigating entrance into the field of cybersecurity can be daunting and confusing," said Lynn Dohm, executive director of WiCyS. "The Certified in Cybersecurity certification will help women and other underrepresented groups kickstart their cyber careers in an inclusive and supportive environment alongside their peers and mentors. We have no doubt that the program will be immensely beneficial to these individuals as they prepare to launch a new career".

Participants will have access to ISC2's online self-paced training for CC, a WiCyS mentor, an ISC2 technical mentor and open office hours to address questions related to the curriculum and troubleshoot any issues. The top three participants—based on exam scores, experience and application essays—will receive scholarships to the 2025 WiCyS annual conference.

"The cybersecurity industry needs strong, well-trained professionals—as well as those who can bring a new perspective to the table—and the Spring Camp will help enable that effort," said Dwan Jones, director, diversity, equity & inclusion at ISC2. "Our program helps entry-level professionals gain the solid foundation of cybersecurity that employers seek and develop new skills they can apply in their day-to-day work. Ultimately, these professionals will contribute to a robust and inclusive cybersecurity workforce, helping to tackle growing threats, and making us all more safe and secure".

Don't miss this opportunity to kickstart your cybersecurity career with WiCyS and ISC2! The application period runs through April 20, 2024, and commitment forms will be mailed on April 26, 2024. To learn more about the program and apply, visit HERE: https://www.wicys.org/benefits/isc2-certified-in-cybersecurity-certification/.

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., McKesson, MITRE, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 600,000 members, candidates and associates around the globe are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educate those most vulnerable. Learn more and get involved at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

