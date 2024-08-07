WiCyS Announces 2024 Mentorship Program: Growing Together

We are proud to bring back our Mentor/Mentee Program this year, and we are excited about our new offerings, which will help women and other underrepresented groups get the leg up they need to move towards a fulfilling career in cyber. Post this

"Our 2024 Mentor/Mentee Program aims to provide women at all levels of their cybersecurity careers with the tools and support needed for advancement," said Lynn Dohm, Executive Director of WiCyS. "When we started this program, it wasn't perfect, and we've learned a lot along the way. We've transformed it into an incredible journey of growth and empowerment. This program is now a cornerstone of opportunity, designed to provide substantial value to both mentors and mentees. We believe in the power of mentorship to foster growth, inspire innovation and create a strong community of women in cybersecurity. This program is a unique opportunity for members to either inspire as mentors or be inspired as mentees—or even both!"

Thanks to the generous support of WiCyS strategic partners Google and Workday, the program will utilize advanced matching software to align mentees with mentors who share similar backgrounds or work in their areas of interest, ensuring a streamlined and engaging experience. Participants will also benefit from new resume workshops, a webinar on resume best practices, and the CyberGen.IQ assessment provided by WiCyS strategic partner Haystack Solutions. This assessment analyzes natural aptitude across four cognitive domains of cybersecurity and requires no prior technical knowledge.

Participants will meet with their assigned mentor in a group cohort setting at least once a month, engage with provided materials and resources, and participate in periodic surveys and program dissemination efforts. This model enhances peer interaction and deepens relationships during mentor/mentee meetings. Mentors will be equipped with resources and discussion points for hosting group meetings, and Mentor MeetUps will be available for sharing knowledge and best practices.

"Mentoring can be incredibly beneficial for building leadership skills and self-confidence, especially in young women," added Dohm. "We are proud to bring back our Mentor/Mentee Program this year, and we are excited about our new offerings, which will help women and other underrepresented groups get the leg up they need to move towards a fulfilling career in cyber."

The program has seen significant success in previous years. Last year, the WiCyS Mentor/Mentee Program attracted 1,368 mentees and 344 mentors. Acceptance notifications will be sent to both mentors and mentees on August 26. For more information and to apply, visit https://zfrmz.com/hmk9cwoMc7EJwZwBXM7d.

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, DeVry University, JPMorgan Chase & Co., MITRE, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)