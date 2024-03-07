WiCyS Partners with Cyber Florida and Cisco to Tell A Story of Women in CyberSecurity

As a Social Engineer I know the power of stories, so I am delighted to support this event and excited to hear about the different routes into the industry from WiCyS and their members. Post this

The partnership between WiCyS, Cyber Florida and Cisco is in direct collaboration with the Do We Belong Here Podcast powered by Cyber Florida. Do We Belong Here aims to provide women and allies in the cybersecurity industry with a space to share their experiences and engage in open conversations about the industry. The podcast is hosted by Tashya Denose and Cisco's Chief Information Security Officer Advisor Pam Lindemoen, who describes this joint partnership as crucial because "Cisco's commitment to fostering an inclusive future for all propels me towards initiatives such as this podcast. Our goal is to inspire, educate, and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. We aim to attract a richly diverse, talented pool of individuals to our field, thereby fortifying the cybersecurity workforce. Through these efforts, I hope we embody and advance Cisco's mission."

"Partnerships like this allow us to put Cyber Florida on a national stage and make a greater impact while telling the untold stories of this industry. Cyber Florida recognizes there is a need to close the workforce gap and bring diverse personalities and perspectives into the field to help secure our nation," said Cyber Florida Director Ernie Ferraresso. This perspective aligns seamlessly with the goals and values of the WiCyS organization, further solidifying our shared commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity within the cybersecurity landscape.

Jenny Radcliffe's session at the 2024 WiCyS Conference will focus on her experiences and the role that perseverance has played in her life and career, with the intention of encouraging the WiCyS audience and all women of cyber to embrace their own unique power in this industry. "As a Social Engineer I know the power of stories, so I am delighted to support this event and excited to hear about the different routes into the industry from WiCyS and their members," said Radcliffe.

"Keeping it real and letting folks know 'yes, I do belong here' is what this partnership is bringing to life," states Dr. Janell Straach, WiCyS 2024 Conference Chair and WiCyS organization Chair of the Board. "At the WiCyS conference, we gather thousands of women in cybersecurity to not only highlight diverse talent but provide opportunities for education and networking."

To learn more about the WiCyS 2024 Conference, visit here: http://www.wicys.org/events/wicys-2024/

Catch up on all the episodes of the Do We Belong Here Podcast: http://www.cyberflorida.org/dowebelongpod

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., McKesson, MITRE, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

About Cyber Florida

The Florida Center for Cybersecurity (also known as Cyber Florida) was established by the State of Florida in 2014 to make the Sunshine State one of the most cyber-secure in the nation by promoting cybersecurity education, research, and outreach in partnership with the 12 State University System of Florida (SUS) institutions. Hosted by the University of South Florida, the Center is committed to increasing the number of K-12 students interested in and prepared for careers in cybersecurity and related STEM disciplines.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307

