WideOrbit Announces Susie Hedrick Appointed New Chief Executive Officer

WideOrbit announces the promotion of Susie Hedrick to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WideOrbit LLC, one of the market leaders in media revenue workflow management, today announced the promotion of Susie Hedrick to the position of Chief Executive Officer. WideOrbit's Founder and current CEO, Eric Mathewson, will continue in his strategic role as a member of the Board of Directors for Lumine Group Inc. (TSXV:LMN), the ultimate parent company of WideOrbit. WideOrbit was acquired by Lumine Group in February 2023.

In her new role, Hedrick will lead WideOrbit into its next phase of growth and innovation. This transition marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, underscoring its commitment to a future of leadership excellence and strategic vision.

Susie Hedrick brings over 25 years of experience in media technology, having previously served as CEO at vCreative, Senior Vice President of Sales at WideOrbit, and various positions in media and technology companies. She has been instrumental in developing and driving WideOrbit's strategy and has a proven track record in driving operational success.

"I am thrilled to see Susie Hedrick step into the role of CEO," said Eric Mathewson. "She has been a vital part of our leadership team, earning the trust and confidence of the WideOrbit team and our customers. WideOrbit is very well positioned for the future with a great team and an innovative set of products that will help drive client revenues and profit. I am confident that under Susie's guidance, WideOrbit will continue to thrive and innovate, and I look forward to following WideOrbit's accomplishments for many years into the future."

"I'm honored to become WideOrbit's CEO," said Hedrick. "Eric and our incredible team at WideOrbit have built a strong foundation. I'm excited to continue that work, strengthening customer relationships and delivering value through innovative technology."

