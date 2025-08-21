WideOrbit Appoints Toni Coonce as Chief Executive Officer

"Toni has been a driving force behind WideOrbit's continued success," said Susie Hedrick, Coonce's predecessor, promoted to Group President. "Her ability to inspire teams, build lasting client relationships, and lead with integrity makes this promotion incredibly well-earned." Post this

"Toni has been a driving force behind WideOrbit's continued success," said Susie Hedrick, her predecessor promoted to Group President. "Her ability to inspire teams, build lasting client relationships, and lead with integrity makes this promotion incredibly well-earned. I can't think of a better person to guide WideOrbit into its next chapter."

In addition to her responsibilities at WideOrbit, Toni serves on the board of the International Radio and Television Society Foundation (IRTS), which is dedicated to building future leaders and increasing diversity in the media industry. Toni also participates with TVB's NEXT Women program. Supported by WideOrbit, the program helps identify, prepare, and advocate for women in the local broadcast television industry as they aspire to leadership roles.

"I'm truly honored by this opportunity," said Coonce. "WideOrbit feels like home, and I'm excited to work even more closely with our incredible teams and clients. My focus will remain on building strong relationships, aligning our strategy to support the industry, and ensuring our customers continue to feel supported and valued every step of the way."

