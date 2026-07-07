Widespread Hospital Discharge Delays Due to Lack of Adequate Home Oxygen Access

A lack of high-flow oxygen equipment leads to unnecessary hospital stays, increasing the burden on the patient and the healthcare system. Post this

"Remaining in the hospital setting poses significant added risks to patients ranging from financial costs to hospital-acquired infections," said Nick Kolaitis, MD. "These patients are medically ready to go home. The barrier is access to the right equipment, and this data makes clear it is not an isolated problem — it is happening at medical centers across the country."

The survey of 54 respiratory clinicians representing 40 medical centers across all U.S. regions found that 94% reported at least one discharge delay per month due to oxygen access issues, while a third of the respondents reported six or more of their patients experienced delays every month due to oxygen access issues. The majority of delays added two or more days to the patient's hospital stay.

Clinicians cited insurance approval delays (69%) and suppliers' inability to provide high-flow oxygen systems, such as liquid oxygen (67%) as primary barriers to discharge.

Patients with serious lung and heart conditions, including pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and those awaiting lung transplants, often require high-flow supplemental oxygen. Widely available portable oxygen concentrators cannot meet this need. Liquid oxygen systems, which provide high-flow oxygen in a lightweight, portable format that allows patients to leave their home and maintain independence are the preferred solution. However, most oxygen suppliers no longer carry or provide liquid oxygen equipment due to inadequate reimbursement from Medicare and other insurance plans.

As a result, hospitalized patients who are medically ready to go home, but require high-flow oxygen, cannot be discharged.

"This is the first time we have been able to document the impact of inadequate oxygen delivery options on hospital discharge at a national scale, and the results confirm what clinicians have been telling us for years. A lack of high-flow oxygen equipment leads to unnecessary hospital stays, increasing the burden on patients and the healthcare system," said Susan Jacobs, RN.

Survey results were presented as part of a presentation, "Delays in Hospital Discharge Due to Lack of Adequate Home Oxygen Systems," at the recent Pulmonary Hypertension Association's 2026 International PH Conference and Scientific Sessions in Dallas.

"Further analysis will help us understand the financial impact of paying for extra hospital days because Medicare doesn't cover high-flow home oxygen. Additional study is also needed on the indirect costs of extended hospital stays, including hospital acquired infection and quality of life issues," said Colleen Connor, study co-author living with pulmonary hypertension.

The survey was supported by PHA with input from a supplemental oxygen user, clinicians and a methodologist. It was distributed by the American Lung Association, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, COPD Foundation and Foundation for Scleroderma Research. Clinician responses were collected from October 14 through November 18, 2025.

Authors: C. Connor, N. Kolaitis, K. Kroner, J. Wetherill, S. Jacobs. The authors also wish to acknowledge the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, American Lung Association, American Thoracic Society Oxygen Special Interest Group, Running on Air, and University of Pennsylvania Pulmonologists for their support.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) is the leading patient advocacy organization for the PH community, supporting patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals through education, advocacy and research. For more information, visit www.PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Karen Smaalders, VP Communications, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 1 240-485-0750, [email protected], https://phassociation.org

SOURCE Pulmonary Hypertension Association