Wifinium Announces Record-Breaking Year Driven by Strategic Wins and Expanded Market Reach

"Our performance will be powered by investment in key growth verticals and in the technical capabilities of our people, and continuing to adopt new technologies that enable our partners to provide affordable connectivity solutions to their end-users," said Wifinium CEO Kerem Bolukbasi. Post this

Key milestones contributing to Wifinium's success in 2025 include:

Ecosystem Building: Wifinium continues to strengthen its ecosystem of partners, including Comcast, Frontier Communications, and SBA Communications, to expand its market reach. For instance, a newly inked partnership with Slice Wireless Solutions resulted in an outdoor public WiFi project win in one of the fastest growing cities in southern Florida. As WiFi experts, Wifinium's core role is focused on designing, deploying, and supporting robust wireless network infrastructure for clients.

Team and Operational Expansion: Earlier this year, Wifinium significantly boosted its operational strength by acquiring Evolution Tech Solutions, a New York-based firm respected for its work in the hospitality market. This strategic addition of specialized network architects and field service engineers has enabled Wifinium to meet the increased demand of clients and their projects. Wifinium has also integrated AI-enabled automation tools to streamline its operations.

Hospitality Sector: Wifinium has successfully grown its footprint in the hospitality sector by winning new contracts for resort projects, including a new engagement with one of the largest hotel and vacation property chains in the world. The company is also increasing its reach into the amusement park sector including key work with one of the largest theme park operators in North America.

Municipalities and Smart Cities: Wifinium is running full speed on its smart city initiative in the City of York, PA and York County, PA. This effort involves a combination of city, county, and nonprofit involvement, with a focus on increasing safety across the region. Municipal projects include deployment of public WiFi for parks and indoor spaces, and delivering affordable and reliable broadband services across the community.

MDU: The MDU space, covering managed WiFi and connectivity services, is a major focus for the company's future growth. Wifinium is working closely with companies such as Roers, Bluestream, and Broadway Street, to provide excellent connectivity for residents at these properties.

The utilization of AI-powered automation has been critical for Wifinium, as it continuously optimizes the capabilities of its 24/7 network operations and monitoring services. "Our goal at Wifinium is to double the business again, projecting consistent growth for the next three years," said Bolukbasi. "Looking forward, our performance will be powered by continued investment in key growth verticals as well as investing in the technical capabilities of our people, and continuing to adopt new technologies that enable our partners to provide affordable connectivity solutions to their end-users."

With millions of square feet of networks under supervision and tens of thousands of devices monitored 24/7 by its 100% U.S.-based Network Operations Center (NOC) engineers, Wifinium serves clients across North America with a stronghold of partners and clients on the Northeast United States and a rapidly growing client concentration in the Southeast.

About Wifinium

Wifinium provides critical, commercial-grade connectivity to private companies and essential large-scale public operations. Focused on solving the complex connectivity needs of clients, Wifinium is committed to providing accessible and reliable wireless solutions. With extensive domain experience in executing its mission on a large scale, Wifinium confidently delivers critical connectivity solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients. For more information, visit www.wifinium.com.

Media Contact

Mark Tordik, Wifinium, 1 215-644-6502, [email protected], www.wifinium.com

SOURCE Wifinium