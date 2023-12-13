Wilbarger General Hospital Selects Sixth Sense Intelligence's SMaRT Analytics™ to Significantly Enhance Analytical Insights

I am excited to transform our analytics capabilities and for the new insights we will quickly gain working with Sixth Sense and the SMaRT Analytics platform. Post this

As healthcare systems face financial challenges, Tom Siemers, Chief Executive Officer of Wilbarger General Hospital, recognized the need for an accessible, standardized, and automated solution. Lack of data accessibility and the time-consuming nature of manual analyses were hindering the hospital's ability to discover critical opportunities for financial optimization.

SMaRT Analytics™ empowers Wilbarger General Hospital to address these challenges with user-friendly dashboards, streamlined and automated processes, and more. By leveraging this transformative platform, internal analysts can redirect their focus to higher-level tasks, unburdened by data accessibility challenges and manual reporting issues.

Siemers emphasized the importance of growth and has introduced internal processes to support this effort, with Sixth Sense playing a significant role in facilitating it.

"We are always looking for ways to improve revenue and decrease costs," stated Tom Siemers, CEO of Wilbarger General Hospital. "I am excited to transform our analytics capabilities and for the new insights we will quickly gain working with Sixth Sense and the SMaRT Analytics platform."

About Sixth Sense Intelligence

Sixth Sense Intelligence provides actionable operational intelligence, enabling quick answers to the most pressing problems facing healthcare organizations today. The company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) SMaRT Analytics™ platform and expert consulting services help healthcare executives quickly standardize and streamline data to identify substantial revenue and cost savings.

About Wilbarger General Hospital

Wilbarger General Hospital is a rural, short-term acute care hospital located in Vernon, Texas. WGH is committed to sustaining and improving the lives of patients and employees by providing quality healthcare and inspiring wellness in their community by combining the science of healing with the art of caring.

