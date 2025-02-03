Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Florida Footprint with Veteran Franchisee Courtney Brown

"My military service taught me the value of mission-driven leadership—something Wild Bill's embodies. I'm thrilled to bring this passion to my franchise and my community." – Courtney Brown, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran & Wild Bill's Franchise Owner Post this

Since joining Wild Bill's in 2018 as an Event Manager, Brown has driven exponential growth in the brand's national event presence, overseeing flawless execution in Florida and beyond. His strategic vision and operational expertise helped solidify Wild Bill's reputation as a premier partner for fairs, festivals, and community gatherings.

Military Service: Discipline Meets Entrepreneurship

As a Radio Operator in the Marine Corps (2007–2011), Brown deployed to Afghanistan and the Philippines, earning an honorable discharge and honing skills in adaptability, teamwork, and crisis management. These traits now fuel his entrepreneurial journey. "My military service taught me the value of mission-driven leadership—something Wild Bill's embodies," said Brown. "I'm thrilled to bring this passion to my franchise and my community."

Veteran Franchising Program: Investing in Those Who Served

Wild Bill's proudly supports veterans through its Veteran Franchising Program, offering:

- Reduced franchise fees for qualified veterans.

- Tailored financing options to lower barriers to ownership.

- Ongoing mentorship from the brand's leadership team.

"Michael Russo, Chief Growth Officer of Wild Bill's, emphasized, "Courtney exemplifies what this program stands for: dedication, grit, and community. His evolution from event manager to franchisee inspires us all, and we're excited to see him thrive."

Join the Mission

Veterans interested in franchise opportunities are encouraged to explore Wild Bill's Veteran Program at https://drinkwildbills.com/pages/franchise-opportunity.

About Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.

Wild Bill's has been crafting premium, non-alcoholic craft sodas for over 20 years, serving customers at events nationwide. With a focus on creating nostalgia-evoking flavors, Wild Bill's sodas are available online, at local retailers, and at hundreds of events annually. As a veteran-owned and operated business, Wild Bill's is dedicated to supporting veterans through meaningful employment opportunities and partnerships with veteran-focused non-profits.

