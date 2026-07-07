Wild Blueberry Weekend Returns to Communities Across Maine August 1-2, 2026

"Wild Blueberry Weekend is about connecting people to the land and the growers behind America's most remarkable fruit. It's a chance to get out, enjoy the best of Maine summer, and connect with the community. Come out to the barrens, show support for family farmers, and enjoy!" Post this

Across Maine, dozens of working farms, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, bakeries, and local businesses open their doors with something to offer. The Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine encourages everyone, local and from away, to bring the family out to meet Maine's wild blueberry growers, including many multigenerational farming families, and try their hand at raking berries. Grab a seat next to neighbors at a pancake breakfast. Watch a harvest demonstration, let the kids loose in a pick-your-own field, or pull up a chair and sip a wild blueberry cocktail while live music carries across the barrens. Across the state, Wild Blueberry Weekend offers a genuine Maine summer experience.

"Wild Blueberry Weekend is about connecting people to the land and the growers behind America's most remarkable fruit," said Eric Venturini, Executive Director of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine. "It's a chance to get out, enjoy the best of Maine summer, and connect with the community — neighbors, family, friends visiting from away. Come out to the barrens, show support for family farmers, and enjoy."

Thousands of people join the celebration season after season. Off the farm, Maine's culinary community embraces the weekend enthusiastically. Chefs, brewers, distillers, and bakers across the state create limited-time wild blueberry offerings — from craft beers and cocktails to handmade chocolates, artisan preserves, and seasonal menus built around the harvest. For visitors exploring Maine as a food destination and for locals who know exactly what they're coming for, the weekend delivers.

This year's event coincides with the International Year of the Woman Farmer. In recognition, Wild Blueberry Weekend 2026 highlights the contributions of women to Maine's wild blueberry industry — from multi-generational farm families to women leading farms and cooperatives across the state today.

"Stewarding wild blueberry barrens is such an important Maine tradition," said Lisa Hanscom of Welch Farm, a 6th generation family owned and operated wild blueberry farm located in Roque Bluffs. "Wild Blueberry Weekend is a chance for farmers to open our fields, celebrate alongside the local community, and share our love for this powerful little berry. These are the things that make Maine, Maine."

Plan your visit and find participating farms and businesses at wildblueberries.com/wild-blueberry-weekend. Most farm experiences are free to attend; food, drink, and products are sold by individual participants.

Media Contact

Jesse Baines, Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, 1 (207) 200-8002, [email protected], wildblueberries.com

SOURCE Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine