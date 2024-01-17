Wild Foods Chooses Centric PLM for Rapid International Expansion

Centric Software was the platform that the development team liked the most. In addition, we talked to two companies that are already Centric clients, and these conversations were positive factors in our decision. Post this

Different challenges led Wild Foods to digitalize their product development process. "I'd say there were two important reasons: one is that we've grown. Three years ago we were 20 people working on four or five products, today we have more than 100 products available. Secondly, due to an error in a nutritional table, and that was the last straw. We decided that the standard of our products must be the best on the market," explains Rodrigo Paredes Bassi, Head of Digital Transformation at Wild Foods.

For a company that specializes in healthy and nutritious foods, assuring the quality and compliance of its products is key. Mistakes were an urgent sign that their old process was limiting business growth, both nationally and internationally. Paredes confirms, "Strategically speaking, another major deciding factor for investing in a digital R&D platform is the company's growth. We need to keep opening up categories and speeding time-to-market."

The search for a PLM began with approximately eight suppliers. "We chose Centric PLM Food & Beverage for its high usability and specialization—the software, as well as the professionals, are focused on this market," Paredes says. "Centric Software was the platform that the development team liked the most. In addition, we talked to two companies that are already Centric clients, and these conversations were positive factors in our decision."

"Our goal is to decrease time-to-market by 35%," concludes Paredes. With the integration of all data, products and people—including suppliers—on one single platform, the company will cut down on costs, improve traceability, optimize the product range and simplify sourcing. All of this will certainly help Wild Brands to achieve its ambitious market expansion plans."

"We are excited to support Wild Foods' goal to improve the status quo. Wild puts the interest of their customers and transparency at the heart of all their innovations, aligning nicely with our own philosophy," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software.

Wild Foods (http://www.thewildfoods.com)

The Chilean food company seeks to revolutionize the food industry with attitude, creativity and rock'n'roll. In 2017, the group of friends Felipe Hurtado, Pier Paolo Colonnello and Javier Castro got fed up with only finding unhealthy snacks in supermarkets and stores and decided to be the leaders in transforming the food industry. As of today, Wild Foods products are available in Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the USA. Its proposals for change go beyond offering innovative and healthy high-quality products. The company seeks to persuade consumers to understand more fully what they are consuming, both in nutritional terms and in relation to the origin of the ingredients used and how the food is produced.

