Wild Origins Introduces The Originals Collective and Continues Expansion of its Strategic Partnership Portfolio

"This next chapter is about positive, meaningful impact," added Jacobs. "We are focused on helping shape ventures that are grounded, innovative and built to matter, not just now, but well into the future."

The Originals — A Collective of Distinctive Minds

Personally selected by Neil Jacobs, The Originals is a group of industry specialists chosen for their insight, instinct, extensive experience and proven ability to drive meaningful transformation. Their expertise spans hospitality, development, real estate, design, branding, wellness, sustainability, finance, marketing, communications and leadership coaching.

Working collaboratively, the collective supports projects across full lifecycle development from early-stage concepting, brand creation and experience design, through sustainability integration, programming, positioning, commercial strategy and executive alignment.

The Originals' approach blends commercial intelligence with human-centered thinking to help teams build with purpose and deliver lasting impact, while enabling Wild Origins to curate a highly customized group of practitioners for each client and project.

Strategic Partnerships and Early Momentum

Since its inception, Wild Origins has begun collaborating with a diverse set of clients across hospitality, lifestyle, wellness, and development. Recent engagements include:

Strategic support for Baccarat on brand evolution and new hospitality and lifestyle initiatives, informed by Jacobs' role as Censor of its Board of Directors.

Advisory work with Cain International on value-creation, brand development, and future-facing hospitality and lifestyle opportunities.

High-level counsel to Capella Hotel Group on global growth and development.

Collaboration with Desa Potato Head, where Wild Origins supports creative, wellness, and sustainability-oriented programming and expansion.

Guidance to The Luxe Nomad, supported by Jacob's role on the Board of Directors, reflecting a responsiveness to evolving traveler preferences toward villa- and rental-based stays that merge luxury, privacy, and meaningful experience.

Support for The Riyadh School of Tourism & Hospitality, where Jacobs serves on the Board of Trustees, helping advance an institution dedicated to educating the next generation of global travel and hospitality leaders.

Work alongside TOURISE, a new global platform steering the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia, informed by Jacobs' position on the Advisory Board.

These early partnerships illustrate the growing market demand for purpose-driven innovation that balances conscious design, commercial viability, and meaningful guest and community impact.

Looking Forward

As Wild Origins continues its global work, the team will further expand its partner network and provide insight-driven platforms through thought leadership and collaboration with organizations seeking to build with meaning.

"This next chapter is about positive, meaningful impact," added Jacobs. "We are focused on helping shape ventures that are grounded, innovative and built to matter, not just now, but well into the future."

About Wild Origins

Wild Origins is a purpose-driven advisory collective and creative studio founded by hospitality leader Neil Jacobs. Working across hospitality, wellness, lifestyle, and sustainable development, Wild Origins transforms bold ideas into ventures that matter. Guided by values and collaboration, Wild Origins provides strategic services in brand strategy, financial and operational advisory, sustainability, and development, building projects that waste less, wonder more, and honor people, place, and planet.

