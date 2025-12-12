Wild Origins Introduces The Originals Collective and Continues Expansion of its Strategic Partnership Portfolio

Wild Origins, the purpose-led hospitality, wellness, and lifestyle advisory platform founded by former Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs, is entering a new growth phase with the launch of The Originals, a curated collective of industry experts in brand strategy, regenerative design, development, wellness, sustainability, and experience creation. This group will support clients across the full development lifecycle, blending commercial insight with human-centered thinking to build meaningful, future-facing ventures. Wild Origins has already partnered with leading organizations, including Baccarat, Cain International, Capella Hotel Group, Desa Potato Head, The Luxe Nomad, The Riyadh School of Tourism & Hospitality, and TOURISE, reflecting strong demand for purpose-driven innovation that unites conscious design with commercial viability. As the platform expands globally, it aims to deepen its partner network and continue shaping impactful projects grounded in creativity, intention, and long-term value.
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wild Origins, the new purpose-led platform redefining future-facing hospitality, wellness and lifestyle development, is entering its next phase of growth with the introduction of The Originals, a collective of industry leaders and creative thinkers whose expertise spans brand strategy, regenerative design, development, wellness, sustainability and experience creation. Founded by former Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs, Wild Origins partners with visionary brands and developers to bring meaningful projects to life, guiding them from concept through execution while balancing purpose and performance.
"Wild Origins was created to help teams build with intention," said Jacobs. "Our work is rooted in the belief that creativity, instinct, and connection are essential if we want to build ventures that last and truly resonate. Bringing together a group of diverse, deeply experienced practitioners has been one of the most energizing parts of this next chapter. There is real power in what we can achieve collectively."
The Originals — A Collective of Distinctive Minds
Personally selected by Neil Jacobs, The Originals is a group of industry specialists chosen for their insight, instinct, extensive experience and proven ability to drive meaningful transformation. Their expertise spans hospitality, development, real estate, design, branding, wellness, sustainability, finance, marketing, communications and leadership coaching.
Working collaboratively, the collective supports projects across full lifecycle development from early-stage concepting, brand creation and experience design, through sustainability integration, programming, positioning, commercial strategy and executive alignment.
The Originals' approach blends commercial intelligence with human-centered thinking to help teams build with purpose and deliver lasting impact, while enabling Wild Origins to curate a highly customized group of practitioners for each client and project.
Strategic Partnerships and Early Momentum
Since its inception, Wild Origins has begun collaborating with a diverse set of clients across hospitality, lifestyle, wellness, and development. Recent engagements include:
- Strategic support for Baccarat on brand evolution and new hospitality and lifestyle initiatives, informed by Jacobs' role as Censor of its Board of Directors.
- Advisory work with Cain International on value-creation, brand development, and future-facing hospitality and lifestyle opportunities.
- High-level counsel to Capella Hotel Group on global growth and development.
- Collaboration with Desa Potato Head, where Wild Origins supports creative, wellness, and sustainability-oriented programming and expansion.
- Guidance to The Luxe Nomad, supported by Jacob's role on the Board of Directors, reflecting a responsiveness to evolving traveler preferences toward villa- and rental-based stays that merge luxury, privacy, and meaningful experience.
- Support for The Riyadh School of Tourism & Hospitality, where Jacobs serves on the Board of Trustees, helping advance an institution dedicated to educating the next generation of global travel and hospitality leaders.
- Work alongside TOURISE, a new global platform steering the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia, informed by Jacobs' position on the Advisory Board.
These early partnerships illustrate the growing market demand for purpose-driven innovation that balances conscious design, commercial viability, and meaningful guest and community impact.
Looking Forward
As Wild Origins continues its global work, the team will further expand its partner network and provide insight-driven platforms through thought leadership and collaboration with organizations seeking to build with meaning.
"This next chapter is about positive, meaningful impact," added Jacobs. "We are focused on helping shape ventures that are grounded, innovative and built to matter, not just now, but well into the future."
About Wild Origins
Wild Origins is a purpose-driven advisory collective and creative studio founded by hospitality leader Neil Jacobs. Working across hospitality, wellness, lifestyle, and sustainable development, Wild Origins transforms bold ideas into ventures that matter. Guided by values and collaboration, Wild Origins provides strategic services in brand strategy, financial and operational advisory, sustainability, and development, building projects that waste less, wonder more, and honor people, place, and planet.
