Wild Rivers Waterpark Announces 2024 Season Passes with Free 2023 Season Pass Add-On for Early Purchasers

Our guests have expressed their overwhelming happiness with the benefits of our season pass program, and we are excited to welcome new passholders for 2024 with some of those same benefits throughout the rest of our 2023 season. Kevin Kopeny, Wild Rivers General Manager Tweet this

In 2024, Wild Rivers will offer three tiers of season passes, and this limited special promotion is only available on both the diamond and gold passes.

Diamond: $189 (regularly $249)- The waterpark's most robust pass welcomes guests daily and on weekends, with early entry on select days and discounts on food, non-alcoholic beverages, retail, and cabanas. Also, enjoy season pass preview day in 2024 and bring a friend free on certain days.

Gold: $149 (regularly $199) - This upgraded pass welcomes guests daily, on weekends, with an option for two early entries on select days. Also, enjoy season pass preview day in 2024 and bring a friend free in May.

Both passes offer a parking add-on for $95 and a season souvenir bottle for $45.

"Season passholders are like family; they come to the waterpark multiple times a week or every weekend, they get to know our Wild Rivers staff, and we get to know them," Kopeny added. "They come for birthdays, family gatherings and with their sports teams or youth groups, and they are as equally excited about the park as our team is to introduce new people to Wild Rivers."

For more information on Wild Rivers Group Discounts, Birthday Parties, and additional special offerings. Please visit http://www.wildrivers.com for information on the park and to purchase tickets. 2024 Season passes for new guests or returning season pass holders are now available at https://wildrivers.com/seasonpasses.

About Wild Rivers Waterpark

Located in the heart of The Great Park Irvine, Wild Rivers is California's newest waterpark! Wild Rivers is dedicated to bringing our guests the best, most fun and exciting waterpark experience California has ever seen. The newly designed water park is over 20 acres, with over 30 rides and attractions, including 5 family raft rides, one of the longest Lazy Rivers in California and one of the largest wave pools. With Mustang Bar, Pacific Grill, and exciting thrill rides like Typhoon, Tiki's Revenge, Pelican Plunge, and Bora Bora Boomerango, as well as 2 children's areas with mega water play structure, Cook's Cove that has over 77 activities, and Kontiki cove, with amazing children's slides, Wild River's is fast becoming Southern California's must experience family destination. Season Passes and tickets, along with a full operating schedule, are available now at http://www.wildrivers.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Soto, Wild Rivers, 949-436-4836, [email protected], https://wildrivers.com

SOURCE Wild Rivers