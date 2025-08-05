Wildbound PR Founders Acquire IndieReader, Poised to Redefine Indie Book Discovery

"When I launched IndieReader, self-published authors were seen as lesser. Today they lead some of the most creative, disruptive work in publishing. I'm thrilled to pass the baton to Julia and Jared, who share my respect for indie authors and will help them thrive." – Amy Edelman Post this

Said Edelman, "When I launched IndieReader, self-published authors were considered lesser than those who were traditionally published. Today, they're leading some of the most creative and disruptive work in publishing. I'm thrilled to pass the baton to Julia and Jared, who share my respect for independent authors and will continue to provide them with the ecosystem in which to thrive."

"We're honored to carry Amy's vision forward," said Julia Drake, "preserving the site's integrity while expanding IndieReader's reach in a rapidly growing publishing landscape."

Julia and Jared Drake have spent their careers championing independent voices and storytellers. Together, they bring a unique mix of creative vision and industry expertise to their work. As co-founders of Wildbound PR—a boutique literary publicity and marketing ﬁrm—they've partnered with authors, publishers, and literary organizations around the world. They've spoken at Writer's Digest, the San Francisco Writers Conference, IWOSC, and the Women's National Book Association, and have contributed to Publishers Weekly and other key industry outlets. In addition to producing major literary events such as the Kirkus Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Awards, they also work in independent ﬁlm. Jared recently produced the #1 Netﬂix documentary Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche and is currently producing Wall of White alongside Martin Scorsese.

"Julia and I come to this not just as lovers of all things books, but as storytellers who believe in the power of independent voices," said Jared Drake. "Amy built something rare: a place where quality and creativity are recognized without gatekeeping. That spirit will remain our North Star."

Bowker reports that new self-published titles surpassed 2.6 million in 2023, a 7.2% increase year-over-year—marking an output more than double what it was a decade ago. This explosive growth underscores why platforms like IndieReader are essential in helping indie authors cut through the noise and gain meaningful recognition.

Under the Drakes' leadership, IndieReader will expand beyond reviews and awards to become a hub for editorial curation, community-building, and innovative discovery tools for authors and readers alike. "We're aiming to reshape 'indie' as a vital and necessary force within the publishing ecosystem," says Jared.

