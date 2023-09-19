Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection Honored in Architectural Digest's 2023 Great Design Awards

"Electric Bowery and Ward and Gray have created a sensational place for our guests to interpret and interact with the Hudson Valley" said Kristin Soong Rapoport, managing partner, Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection. Tweet this

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection rests where rolling farmland meets pristine wilderness in the Lower Hudson Valley. Renowned for its luminous skies and the dramatic allure of each new season, it is here that the esteemed 19th-century Hudson River School painters found their inspiration and where those seeking an escape from urban life still find it today. From the use of natural materials to the integration of local flora, every light-filled architectural element eloquently frames and reflects the natural beauty of the region to impart an effortless sense of wonder and peacefulness to those within.

Directing unencumbered views out toward the dramatic Shawangunk Mountains, the main buildings are designed as a series of asymmetrical barn-style structures connected by one roofline, its peaks reminiscent of those on the horizon. A central fireplace is wrapped in custom tapestries, with curved sofas forming a modern conversation pit. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors and spacious outdoor terraces blur the lines between indoors and out.

Set within stately white pines, native perennials and fields of wildflowers, the resort's 65 free-standing cabins, cottages and suites are designed to blend seamlessly with nature, revealing a contemporary cabin aesthetic with wood-wrapped interiors, modern finishes and fresh-cut flowers. Wall-to-wall glass sliding doors allow in-bed vistas and open onto large private terraces with daybeds and outdoor dining tables. Airy interiors remain cozy and inviting, with view-framing window seats and light-flooded bathrooms. Suites feature two fireplaces, indoor and outdoor showers, as well as custom cedar hot tubs. Locally made, all-natural amenities celebrate the native botanicals of the Hudson Valley. Interiors feature warm woods and handblown glass fixtures, complemented by quilted fabrics and storied fabric-house prints in colors reflecting the seasons—sage and goldenrod, burnt umber and aubergine. Honoring the land, sustainable design measures and materials, including the careful sourcing of vintage pieces, have been incorporated throughout. Beyond its architectural brilliance, Wildflower Farms boasts world-class amenities, including a celebrated spa, Thistle, and farm-to-table dining at the resort's signature restaurant, Clay.

"Electric Bowery and Ward and Gray have created a sensational place for our guests to interpret and interact with the Hudson Valley. We are thrilled that Architectural Digest has chosen to recognize the property among the world's best new hotels around the world," said Kristin Soong Rapoport, managing partner, Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Each year, the Great Design Awards celebrate the global design scene by honoring the most exceptional people and projects from across the globe within ten heavily contested categories. From architecture and interior design to cutting-edge hospitality projects, this year's awards spotlighted the exceptional works realized within the last years.

About Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection

Sprung from the site where a fallow tree nursery once stood, Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection is an oasis within reach just 90 minutes from New York City in the storied Hudson Valley. The 140-acre resort is designed to provide meaningful encounters with nature at every step, fueled by a namesake farm with orchards, heirloom gardens, farm animals, meadows of native flowers and unique one-of-a-kind experiences. A three-mile walking trail connects the farm to all elements of the property—from the 65 stand-alone cabins, cottages and suites, the main building, fitness and movement studio, and a wood joinery barn home to a dynamic cooking school, Maplehouse. The Shop welcomes guests to the resort with an adjacent open-air Great Porch, source-origin cuisine at the centerpiece restaurant, Clay, and wild-crafted wellness at Thistle, An Auberge Spa. Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection also offers nearby access to the outstanding beauty of Mohonk Preserve, a private reserve known for hiking, biking and world-class rock climbing.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

