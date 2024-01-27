Wildhorse Propane expands services to Hollister and San Juan Bautista

The independent family-owned company serves rural and urban residents and businesses with a focus on excellent and affordable customer services. Post this

The independent family-owned company serves rural and urban residents and businesses with a focus on excellent and affordable customer services for:

Propane delivery to agriculture, businesses and homes.

Filling RV tanks, forklifts, propane vehicle tanks and agricultural and industrial equipment.

Convenient regularly scheduled delivery.

Propane tank delivery and installation.

Appliance sales and installation.

Underground gas line installation.

Propane safety information.

Convenient online billing and payment.

Visa and MasterCard payments.

The services include propane delivery, propane tank delivery and installation, tank monitoring and maintenance. For rural communities such as Hollister, propane services also include providing propane for a wide range of agricultural and industrial equipment. The route driver can fill all the vehicle and equipment tanks as well as deliver full propane cylinders.

The company's appliance sales provide customers with the most modern, name-brand propane-powered appliances that are available. Whether a customer is upgrading to new appliances, building a new home, or remodeling, the Wildhorse team can supply and install:

Refrigeration and freezers.

Ovens and stovetops.

Laundry appliances.

Air Conditioning and ventilation.

Propane gas is an efficient, environmentally friendly choice of energy, making it a highly-desirable and cost-efficient fuel for agricultural operations. Wildhorse Propane is ideally positioned for optimal support for the growing agricultural operations in San Benito County.

Agricultural growth and revitalization efforts in and around Hollister translate to higher demand for new construction and upgrades. Wildhorse's gas line construction meets the growing needs for Hollister's propane and gas line installations.

Professional builders, pool companies, landscapers and public works installations have relied on Wildhorse's expertise for the proper and safe installation of underground gas lines and correct and secure gas line connections to appliances and equipment. Installing gas lines has to be done by a professional, licensed plumber. The Wildhorse team has extensive experience with government agencies, home builders and developers, pool companies and landscapers.

Wildhorse Propane & Appliances is a family-owned business, founded in 1980 to serve the local King City and surrounding communities. The company has grown to serve communities throughout Monterey County, North San Luis Obispo County, Watsonville, and surrounding communities in Santa Cruz County and Hollister and San Juan Bautista.

"We provide propane, propane services, propane tanks, underground and above-ground pipe services, appliances, and great food at the Wildhorse Café just across the street from our office," said Dodson. "Come for a visit to check out our top-of-the-line appliances and have lunch at the café."

Wildhorse Propane & Appliance

50557 Wildhorse Road

King City CA, 93930

Office: (831) 385-4827

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com

SOURCE Wildhorse Propane