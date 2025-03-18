Wildly Virgin Launches New Collection of Small-Batch Olive Oils from the Wild Lands of Portugal

"Wildly Virgin was born from a passion for authentic, small-batch olive oils that honor the land and the artisans who cultivate it, and a desire to put Portuguese olive oil on the world stage where it belongs," said Nader Akhnoukh, co-founder of Wildly Virgin and olive oil sommelier. Post this

"Wildly Virgin was born from a passion for authentic, small-batch olive oils that honor the land and the artisans who cultivate it, and a desire to put Portuguese olive oil on the world stage where it belongs," said Nader Akhnoukh, co-founder of Wildly Virgin and olive oil sommelier. "Our latest releases celebrate the rich olive-growing heritage of Portugal, while showcasing the skill and dedication of the producers behind each bottle."

Introducing the Four Premium 2024 Harvest Oils:

Joaquim's Selection – A Certified Taste of Trás-os-Montes

Crafted in the rugged and dramatic landscape of Trás-os-Montes, this extraordinary multi-varietal oil is DOP certified—a designation reserved for oils that meet strict regional and varietal standards—and boasts an ultra-high polyphenol count of 503 mg/kg for maximum health benefits. Joaquim Moreira, who sustainably cultivates each varietal on his land, adheres to 100% organic practices and traditional hand-harvesting methods. The result is an oil with medium fruitiness, fresh herbal notes, crisp green apple aromas and gentle black pepper on the finish. It's versatile enough for both finishing dishes and everyday cooking.

Joaquim's Reserve Cobrançosa – A Rare, Ultra-Limited Release

This rare, limited-release oil comes from a single, centuries-old grove of Cobrançosa trees in Trás-os-Montes. Akhnoukh collaborated with producer Joaquim Moreira to taste and select the single best batch for this exclusive run of only 500 bottles. Boasting an ultra-low acidity (<0.1%), Joaquim's Reserve Cobrançosa is a rare expression of a heritage varietal that is becoming increasingly scarce. It is intensely fruity with notes of green tomato, artichoke, almond and dried fruit, finished with a lingering spiciness.

João's Everyday Arbequina – The Ultimate Kitchen Staple

Grown in the coastal Ribatejo region, João's Arbequina olives create a smooth, buttery EVOO designed for everyday use. Mild yet flavorful, this oil is perfect for everything from cooking to dipping. It's fruity with notes of ripe banana, walnut, avocado and cut grass, and buttery on the palate.

Virgulino's Coreana – An Innovation Rooted in Tradition

Wildly Virgin's debut collaboration with master producer Virgulino Neves showcases Coreana, a rare varietal born from the careful grafting of Koroneiki and Arbosana trees. This distinctive oil shines with its vibrant green hue and beautifully balanced fruity flavor, especially when harvested early and milled quickly. Thanks to the distinctive mineral content of Virgulino's farm, his olive oil marries forward-thinking innovation with Portugal's long standing olive-growing traditions. Coreana opens with bold notes of fig and apple, followed by hints of eucalyptus and pine nut, and finishes with a delightful peppery punch. With an impressive polyphenol level of 479 mg/kg, it is as healthful as it is flavorful.

"At Wildly Virgin, we want to celebrate the amazing diversity of olive oil," said Wildly Virgin co-founder Riley Gibson. "Whether you're searing, drizzling, baking or dipping, our new collection offers an oil for every dish and every kitchen. From the bold intensity of Joaquim's Reserve Cobrançosa to the smooth, everyday ease of João's Arbequina, each bottle is a reflection of the land it comes from and the care that goes into every harvest."

Wildly Virgin's latest releases are now available online and through select North American retailers in single bottles, bundles and WV Olive Oil Club subscriptions.

About Wildly Virgin

Wildly Virgin is redefining olive oil by sourcing the finest small-batch, single-origin olive oils from the wild landscapes of Portugal. We partner with independent growers who have made olive oil their life's work, ensuring each bottle reflects the unique character of each region, grove, and devoted maker. Our oils are crafted with an unwavering commitment to quality, flavor and traceability, while celebrating the rich stories of the Portuguese artisans behind them. At Wildly Virgin, we believe olive oil is more than just a kitchen staple—it's a reflection of the land and the hands that bring this liquid gold to life. To learn more, visit us at www.wildlyvirgin.com or on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

