Wildwonder Adds Apple Yuzu: Where The Orchard Meets Japanese Citrus

"Apple is the flavor of American orchards - it's what you grew up with. Yuzu comes from a completely different culinary tradition. Putting them in the same can felt like a fun way to show people that global flavors aren't as far apart as they seem." Post this

Where the Orchard Meets Japanese Citrus

Apple Yuzu is a crisp, citrus-forward sparkling beverage with a delicate tartness that sets it apart from anything else in wildwonder's lineup. It opens with juicy, orchard-fresh Honeycrisp apple, moves into bright, floral yuzu through the middle, rounded out by a subtle herbal note of shiso leaf, and finishes fizzy and refreshing.

Yuzu isn't just a trending flavor — the citrus fruit has been a staple in Japanese kitchens for over a thousand years, showing up in ponzu, in miso dressing, even in a winter bath. Shiso leaf carries a similarly deep-rooted history, prized for centuries in Japanese herbalism for its calming, digestive-supporting qualities. Apple Yuzu pairs that centuries-old tradition with wildwonder's signature botanical-forward approach, anchored by shiso leaf, one of the brand's foundational herbs.

Each can of Apple Yuzu is infused with 1 billion live probiotics and 5 grams of prebiotic dietary fiber from plant sources for a happy gut. Apple Yuzu meets a variety of dietary needs:

USDA Organic, caffeine-free

Just 40 calories per can, 6 grams of sugar

1 Billion Live Probiotics

5 grams of fiber, 20% DV

Infused with shiso leaf, known for its digestive-supporting and antioxidant properties

Apple Yuzu is the latest expression of a philosophy Li has spent years refining:start with the botanical, like shiso leaf, then let the fruit follow.. It's the same approach that runs through every can in wildwonder's lineup, rooted in the herbal traditions Li grew up with and built to feel elevated without losing its everyday ease. Here, that means pairing a citrus with centuries of standing in Japanese kitchens alongside an orchard fruit that needs no introduction — a reminder that wildwonder's global, botanicals-first approach can stretch to many unique flavor combinations.

"What I love about Apple Yuzu is that it puts two totally different food cultures side by side and lets them both shine," said Li. "Apple is the flavor of American orchards — it's what you grew up with. Yuzu comes from a completely different culinary tradition. Putting them in the same can felt like a fun way to show people that global flavors aren't as far apart as they seem."

Apple Yuzu is now available at drinkwildwonder.com. SRP: $3.50 per can / $42 per 12-pack and will be available at a national retailer later this year.

Download Apple Yuzu hi-res images HERE. Follow wildwonder on Instagram and TikTok.

About Wildwonder

Founder and CEO Rosa Li created wildwonder sparkling beverages to reimagine the healing tonics of her Chinese heritage where Grandma's herbal wisdom meets a California produce stand. Each can blends vibrant fruit with functional herbs and is packed with 1 billion live probiotics and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber to support a happy gut. USDA Organic and crafted with only 6 grams of sugar and 40 calories, wildwonder is a light, refreshing way to support your gut just by cracking open a can. More information at drinkwildwonder.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Wildwonder