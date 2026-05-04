Wildwonder Brings Back Fan-Favorite Flavor: Blackberry Violet

"People fell in love with it instantly, and when it sold out, they never stopped asking us to bring it back." - Rosa Li Post this

Blackberry Violet is a botanical, fruit-forward sparkling beverage with a light, refreshing effervescence that makes any moment feel a little more special. Made with blackberry puree and bright lime, it opens with juicy, vibrant fruit, while fresh-brewed juniper and aromatic violet flowers add a layer of botanical depth that sets it apart from anything else in the sparkling beverage aisle.

Violet flowers aren't just beautiful — the edible herb has long been prized for its wellness properties, from supporting the body's natural detoxification processes to soothing inflammation. Rich in vitamins A and C, violet is as functional as it is floral. Rooted in herbal traditions, violet has also long been used for its cooling properties, bringing a soft, botanical finish to every sip. Each can is infused with 1 billion live probiotics and 5g of prebiotic dietary fiber from plant sources for a happy gut. In fact, Blackberry Violet meets a variety of dietary needs:

USDA Organic, caffeine-free

Just 40 calories per can, 6 grams of sugar

1 Billion Live Probiotics

5 grams of fiber, 20% DV

Blackberry Violet fits naturally within wildwonder's portfolio which Li has spent years building to bring the herbal traditions of her Chinese heritage into everyday life - pairing ancient wisdom with bold, California-inspired fruit flavors. Every wildwonder flavor is formulated to lead with botanicals before fruit, a philosophy that sets the brand apart. Every can is crafted with that same intention: to offer something that feels both elevated and accessible, indulgent and clean.

"My grandmother's herbal wisdom is the foundation of everything we do at wildwonder," said Li. "Blackberry Violet is a perfect expression of that — bold, botanical, and unlike anything else out there."

The return of Blackberry Violet marks a significant milestone for the brand — brought back during AAPI Heritage Month as a celebration of the culture and traditions that have shaped wildwonder from the very beginning.

Blackberry Violet is now available on Amazon and at drinkwildwonder.com. SRP: $3.50 per can / $42 per 12-pack.

Download Blackberry Violet hi-res images HERE. Follow wildwonder on Instagram and TikTok.

About Wildwonder

Founder and CEO Rosa Li created wildwonder sparkling beverages to reimagine the healing tonics of her Chinese heritage where Grandma's herbal wisdom meets a California produce stand. Each can blends vibrant fruit with functional herbs and is packed with 1 billion live probiotics and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber to support a happy gut. USDA Organic and crafted with only 6 grams of sugar and 40 calories, wildwonder is a light, refreshing way to support your gut just by cracking open a can. More information at drinkwildwonder.com.

Media Contact

Press, Wildwonder, 1 3235293541, [email protected]

SOURCE Wildwonder