Wiley & Sons, in partnership with Global OKRs Coach Paul Niven are proud to release 'Objectives & Key Results For Dummies'!

Paul Niven, founder and president of OKRsTraining.com, and author of 7 books on organizational strategy recently published his latest book on strategy execution - OKRs For Dummies. In partnership with Wiley Publishing, OKRs For Dummies breaks down this powerful goal setting framework into an easy step-by-step guide for successful OKRs Implementation.
BURNET, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In business, OKRs - that's short for Objectives and Key Results - are the gold standard for communicating and delivering on what you want to accomplish strategically, and how you'll get there tactically. The OKRs Framework is a revolution in strategy execution, and hard charging companies across the world are using this framework to transform and disrupt their business landscape. 'OKRs For Dummies' provides you with step-by-step guidance for following in the footsteps of some of the world's leading brands, such as Google.
"I'm very excited to share the ideas in this book," notes best selling author and Global OKRs Coach Paul Niven. "There is a real hunger in business today for simple - but not simplistic - frameworks that will drive focus on what matters most, engage people meaningfully in performance conversations and drive measurable outcomes. This book synthesizes my many years of Coaching in the strategy execution space into an informative, readable and entertaining text for everybody. Whether you're a founder, president, board member, pastor, individual contributor or OKRs Consultant, this book was written for you."
Learn how to craft technically sound OKRs that drive measurable performance, discover best practices and common pitfalls to ensure success with OKRs, stretch the limits to what you can achieve to transform your business. It's all included in this comprehensive guide to OKRs - made easy!
"It's been a real pleasure to work with Paul Niven on this book," notes Tracy Boggier, Senior Editor at Wiley & Sons. "Our mission with the Dummies line of books is to demystify otherwise complex subjects and make them digestible to a broader audience. Paul is the master at making complex concepts easy to understand, and even fun."
To get your copy of OKRs For Dummies, visit OKRsTraining.com, or any on-line book store.
