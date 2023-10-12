Wiley & Sons, in partnership with Global OKRs Coach Paul Niven are proud to release 'Objectives & Key Results For Dummies'!

Paul Niven, founder and president of OKRsTraining.com, and author of 7 books on organizational strategy recently published his latest book on strategy execution - OKRs For Dummies. In partnership with Wiley Publishing, OKRs For Dummies breaks down this powerful goal setting framework into an easy step-by-step guide for successful OKRs Implementation.

BURNET, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In business, OKRs - that's short for Objectives and Key Results - are the gold standard for communicating and delivering on what you want to accomplish strategically, and how you'll get there tactically. The OKRs Framework is a revolution in strategy execution, and hard charging companies across the world are using this framework to transform and disrupt their business landscape. 'OKRs For Dummies' provides you with step-by-step guidance for following in the footsteps of some of the world's leading brands, such as Google.