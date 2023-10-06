Will Big Band Jazz Live On For the Next Generation to Enjoy? It Will on October 24th!

"Big Band Jazz is the most fun way to bridge this divided world" -Jamie Davis, Singer and producer Tweet this

However, there is a special group of people committed to not only keeping Big Band Swing alive, but also to helping fund the education of aspiring young musicians who may not otherwise have access to this specialized training. The Unity Music Foundation is solely focused on these two things.

"Music is the universal language that connects a diverse group of people from all walks of life. Big Band Jazz is the most fun way to bridge this divided world," stated Jamie Davis, producer of several Unity Music Foundation events.

After producing multiple albums for The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, including the recently released Basie Swings The Blues, Unity Music Foundation is hosting their first powerhouse concert since before the pandemic.

Directed by Fred Berry this comeback event is titled "Playing In The Key of Life" and features two-time Grammy Nominated Vocalist Jamie Davis. Davis will perform alongside vocal greats including Clairdee, Kyle Athayde, and a special appearance by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member and Co-Founder of Sly and The Family Stone, Greg Errico. There will also be a surprise guest appearance by a young woman, child-prodigy musician who is hitting the jazz scene in a big way.

Additionally, as a tradition, music scholarships will be presented to several young talented musicians.

VIP tickets are limited and include special seating, access to the After-Glow party with performers, a commemorative poster, and a gift bag with special tee-shirts. The VIP tickets are only $125 per person. General Admission seats are only $45 each. There will be a red-carpet and a beautiful backdrop for memorable pictures available to all attendees. Student tickets are discounted to only $25 each.

If you want to see a world-class jazz show, invest in talented young musicians and help to keep this special genre of jazz alive, join us on Tuesday October 24th, 2023 at the Lesher Center for the Arts. You can purchase tickets here

For more information, contact Jody Bagno, Director of Public Relations at 925-222-JAZZ (5299) or email [email protected]

SOURCE The Unity Music Foundation