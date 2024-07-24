Will Labor-Saving Automation Save Western U.S. Agriculture?

AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the Specialty Crop Economics Section, "Will Labor-Saving Automation Save Western Agriculture?" will look at labor shortages and rapidly rising wages are threatening the commercial viability of labor-intensive specialty crop production in California and other western states. With the advent of AI and other technologies, automated systems to replace labor in key production tasks are increasingly attractive and generating substantial interest from both producers and venture capitalists. This session provides an overview of the adoption of these technologies thus far, the potential for future adoption, and the implications for reducing labor demand and improving economic efficiency in this important sector of U.S. food supply.

Presentations in this session:

Trends in Labor Saving Automation Adoption in California Agriculture

Zachariah Rutledge, Michigan State University

Smart Labor-Saving Technology in Berry Harvesting

Daniel A. Sumner, University of California, Davis

The Potential for Automation to Save Labor in Western Agriculture

Bryan Lohmar, California Polytechnic State University

This session will take place on Tuesday, July 30 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Balcony I on the fourth floor.

If you are interested in attending the 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page.

