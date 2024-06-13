Will Preston Delivers a Summer Anthem with New R&B Single and Video I'll Give It Right Back

"It's the Weekend meets T-Pain, meets Will Preston." Post this

The accompanying official video for "I'll Give It Right Back" provides a visual narrative that perfectly complements the song's poignant storytelling. In the video, viewers witness Preston taking a nostalgic journey, seemingly immersed in fond memories of a treasured past. He's all smiles as he rewinds down memory lane, seemingly enjoying every moment of an escaped love. The video's portrayal of happier times hints at a love connection that may have ultimately led to the demise depicted in "Of Course I Lied."

I'll Give It Right Back not only highlights Will's musical versatility as an artist and songwriter but also solidifies his ability to captivate listeners across different genres and moods. Whether he's delivering soulful ballads or dance-driven grooves, Will consistently delivers quality music that resonates with audiences.

Will Preston continues to rise in the world of R&B. He's known for his soulful vocals and knack for crafting memorable melodies and emotive lyrics. With each release, Will continues to push boundaries and defy expectations, earning him a dedicated following of fans worldwide. I'll Give It Right Back is the latest chapter in Will's musical journey, marking yet another milestone in his flourishing career.

