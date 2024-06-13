Will Preston Delivers a Summer Anthem with New R&B Single and Video I'll Give It Right Back

Will Preston's I'll Give It Right Back captures the essence of love and loss and reveals a tale of love rediscovered.
ATLANTA and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the rising temperatures of summer, Will Preston is bringing the heat with his latest R&B single, I'll Give It Right Back. It's the second sneak peek from his highly anticipated upcoming project. Following the success of his previous release, the emotional ballad Of Course I Lied, Will is switching gears and delivering an upbeat groove that is poised to become a staple in summer playlists everywhere.
Lyrically, the song captures Will reminiscing on a past love, painting a picture of nostalgic moments and joyful experiences. It's a refreshing change of pace from the emotional intensity of Of Course I Lied, hinting at a different chapter in love's romantic journey. Describing his latest single, Will says "It's the Weekend meets T-Pain, meets Will Preston." This unique blend of influences results in an infectious track that exudes energy and positivity, making it the perfect soundtrack for summer vibes.
The accompanying official video for "I'll Give It Right Back" provides a visual narrative that perfectly complements the song's poignant storytelling. In the video, viewers witness Preston taking a nostalgic journey, seemingly immersed in fond memories of a treasured past. He's all smiles as he rewinds down memory lane, seemingly enjoying every moment of an escaped love. The video's portrayal of happier times hints at a love connection that may have ultimately led to the demise depicted in "Of Course I Lied."
I'll Give It Right Back not only highlights Will's musical versatility as an artist and songwriter but also solidifies his ability to captivate listeners across different genres and moods. Whether he's delivering soulful ballads or dance-driven grooves, Will consistently delivers quality music that resonates with audiences.
Will Preston continues to rise in the world of R&B. He's known for his soulful vocals and knack for crafting memorable melodies and emotive lyrics. With each release, Will continues to push boundaries and defy expectations, earning him a dedicated following of fans worldwide. I'll Give It Right Back is the latest chapter in Will's musical journey, marking yet another milestone in his flourishing career.
