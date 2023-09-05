Willamette Connections Academy Debuts Career Readiness Offering for 2023-2024 School Year

Since 2019 we have been committed to providing students with a high-quality education and are thrilled to now be offering students the option to prepare for their futures through our Career Readiness offering. Tweet this

All Willamette Connections Academy students in middle school and high school will have the opportunity to participate in the career offering. New digital tools will include a career portal and career assessments to identify student interests and facilitate exploration. High school students will also have free access to Credly, an industry-recognized company that awards verified, shareable digital credentials recognized by many employers, to help them enhance their career options.

Willamette Connections Academy provides students and families with years of expertise in the learning-from-home model. Teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to online learning and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. The school provides a holistic school experience for students through opportunities to build fundamental life skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration abilities to prepare them for current and future success.

"Since 2019 we have been committed to providing students with a high-quality education and are thrilled to now be offering students the option to prepare for their futures through our Career Readiness offering," said Chris Long, executive director of Willamette Connections Academy. "I am excited to welcome new and returning students back to our virtual classrooms and am confident that they will be equipped with skills to sustain them for a lifetime of learning and success."

Students head back to school on the heels of the school's recently released 2022-23 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with Willamette Connections Academy. According to the survey results:

96 percent of parents say their child is satisfied learning at Willamette Connections Academy.

97 percent of parents say the Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education.

97 percent of parents are satisfied with the helpfulness of their child's Willamette Connections Academy teachers.

94 percent of parents agree the Connections Academy curriculum is high quality.

In addition to the rigorous curriculum, Willamette Connections Academy offers innovative and diverse courses, including foreign languages, game design, sign language and more. Additionally, the school offers a flexible learning environment for children with a dynamic schedule, students who are ahead or behind in the classroom, learn at a different pace from their peers or want a more individualized approach to learning. Beyond the curriculum, Willamette Connections Academy provides numerous socialization opportunities for its students. For this upcoming semester, students can take advantage of the school's many enrichment opportunities including in-person field trips and Global clubs and activities ranging from art, books, and chess, to science, technology and Esports.

Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is still open and families interested in learning more about the Willamette Connections Academy's flexible virtual learning approach are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information on Willamette Connections Academy, please visit http://www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About‥Willamette Connections Academy

Willamette Connections Academy (WillCA) is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across Oregon. Authorized by the Scio School District but overseen by its own governing board and school leadership, Willamette Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com.

Survey methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2023 survey was conducted from January 17 to March 3 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online. An invitation was sent to each parent and caretaker, and one response per household was submitted.

