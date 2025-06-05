Willamette Vital Health Finalizes Affiliation with Chapters Health System

"For nearly 50 years, Willamette Vital Health has been a shining example of outstanding care in northwest Oregon, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Chapters Health family." - Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System Post this

"For nearly 50 years, Willamette Vital Health has been a shining example of outstanding care in northwest Oregon, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Chapters Health family," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "Simply put, they are an excellent partner to help us meet the challenges of an ever-changing healthcare landscape and expand access to quality, mission-oriented service for patients and families. Furthermore, CEO, Iria T. Nishimura, provides excellent leadership that will further our goal of creating a workplace that excels in quality and innovation."

"This affiliation reinforces our shared belief that we are stronger together," said Iria T. Nishimura, CEO of Willamette Vital Health. "By aligning with Chapters Health West, we are preserving local, community-based care while gaining the opportunity to implement best practices and innovations that benefit our patients, families, and staff."

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is the country's defining chronic illness organization, comprised of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its innovative approach to healthcare to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA Today, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Willamette Vital Health

Willamette Vital Health has been the area's nonprofit, mission-driven provider of hospice and supportive care services in the mid-Willamette Valley for over 45 years. In addition to expert care and support for patients facing life-limiting illnesses and their families, Willamette Vital Health offers the Tokarski Home, home-based palliative care, GUIDE, and a range of community grief care services.

Media Contact

Austin Mudd, Chapters Health System, 813-310-4690, [email protected], chaptershealth.org

SOURCE Chapters Health System