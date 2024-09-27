Willful places No. 93 on The Globe and Mail's sixth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Online estate planning provider Willful saw 453% revenue growth over the past 3 years, earning a spot on the 6th annual Top Growing Companies list.

WELLINGTON, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canada's top do-it-yourself estate planning company Willful is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 93 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Willful earned its spot with three-year growth of 453%.

"This ranking is a reflection of how we have equipped hundreds of thousands of Canadians with easy, affordable, and convenient estate planning tools," said Erin Bury, co-founder and CEO, Willful. "My husband and I launched Willful seven years ago after we lost a loved one and saw how difficult it is to navigate that process when there aren't proper plans in place. Our mission since day one has been to ensure every Canadian adult has a will, and this ranking shows we're well on our way to making that a reality."

Willful guides Canadians through making their legal will, power of attorney documents, and other end-of-life planning documents online from the comfort of home. Willful's online process breaks down creating a will into simple steps so Canadians can check "get a will" off their list in less than 20 minutes starting at $99, a fraction of the price of visiting a lawyer. Willful is available in all 10 provinces, including a fully bilingual offering in Quebec, and its legal documents are designed in partnership with estate lawyers in each province, ensuring they adhere to provincial requirements. The company was the first online will provider accepted to the Law Society of Ontario's Innovation Sandbox program, and has partnered with financial institutions including CIBC and Scotiabank.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking. The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Willful:

Willful makes it affordable, convenient, and easy for Canadians to create a legal will and other estate planning documents online by following a clear step-by-step process. Willful's platform was developed in collaboration with leading estate lawyers, and has pricing plans starting at $99. Willful is available in all 10 provinces, with a fully bilingual offering in Quebec. Since launching in 2017, Willful has helped Canadians create over 300,000 documents. To get started, visit willful.co.

Media Contact

Erin Bury, Willful, 1 888-213-0516, [email protected], https://www.willful.co/

SOURCE Willful