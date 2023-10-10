William A. Cimino releases 'Manifestations of Apprehension: A Memoir'

A U.S. Air Force navigator turns failure into success during the war in Vietnam, and as surveillance technologies advance

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William A. Cimino marks his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "Manifestations of Apprehension: A Memoir" (published by Archway Publishing), the story of a U.S. Air Force navigator who turns failure into success during the war in Vietnam and as surveillance technologies advance.

"Manifestations of Apprehension" was a phrase that relentlessly shadowed Cimino, yet, paradoxically, it served as the driving force behind his remarkable ability to transform perceived "failures" into resounding successes, each instance nurturing his self-assurance and yielding noteworthy accomplishments. Commencing with a rocky and disheartening start to his military career, Cimino harnessed unwavering support from others and hinged on his determination to redirect his trajectory, ultimately navigating each subsequent endeavor towards triumphant outcomes.

Cimino underscores the idea that beneath apparent underachievement lies the fertile ground of opportunity, capable of catalyzing profound improvements. His voyage through the rigors of aircrew training, the complexities of tactical reconnaissance operations, his role as an Air Force navigator instructor, collaborations with the Canadian Forces, and his tenure at the Pentagon's Headquarters Air Staff, all the way to his pivotal involvement with the intelligence community — where he orchestrated the exploitation of data from some of the nation's most advanced satellites — paints a portrait of unwavering commitment to mission and a rich tapestry of achievements.

Within the pages of this memoir, readers will encounter an array of narratives — some imbued with humor, others brimming with warmth, and still, others cloaked in melancholy — each woven into the fabric of Cimino's military service. The "Special Tributes" section pays heartfelt homage to the indelible mark left by friends and family who have bravely served in the military, ensuring their memory lives on.

"I believe most people need support from others. Very few are islands unto themselves with no outside support. Anyone with goals and objectives in life will need some support and encouragement," Cimino says. He adds, "Society will prosper if it embraces some discipline, structure, commitment, and teamwork exhibited in military life. I believe my Eleven Rules represent good standards of behavior to adapt and will steer society towards better order, mutual respect, and better cohabitation."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Cimino answered, "Understand that they can be encouraged and not allow failure to deter them from seeking and accepting support from others. Achievement comes from hard work, determination, persistence and dedication" For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/841488-manifestations-of-apprehension

"Manifestations of Apprehension: A Memoir"

By William A. Cimino

Softcover | 8.25 x 11in | 454 pages | ISBN 9781665746069

E-Book | 454 pages | ISBN 9781665746076

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

William A. Cimino is a native of Brooklyn who attended an all-boys high school and graduated from St. John's University in Jamaica, New York, with a degree in Mathematics and a minor in Physics. He served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 26 years, beginning in the late 1960s during the Vietnam War. During duty to his country, he and his wife, Fran, developed the values and behavior they have instilled in their three children and six grandchildren – rules to apply in life. After his military service, he worked for nearly 30 years as a manager and executive in the Information Technology and Defense industries. Cimino and his wife are residents of northern Virginia.

