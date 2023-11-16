William Dorcena Joins Gilbane Building Company's Business Development Team in Boston

Dorcena to enhance client relations and community partnerships in the healthcare and higher education markets.

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is excited to welcome William Dorcena as Senior Business Development Manager in Massachusetts. Will is a Boston native with deep roots and established relationships with notable business, civic, professional, and academic organizations throughout the area and will work to enhance client relationships within the healthcare and higher education markets.

"I am thrilled to welcome Will Dorcena to the Gilbane team. His passion for the city, client relationships, and engagement within the Boston community will be a true asset to our business strategies and provide continued growth in these markets. Through Will's network of peers throughout Greater Boston, he'll expand upon our current portfolio of education and healthcare relationships", said Raj Bhangoo, VP and director of business development.

Prior to joining Gilbane, Will was an established presence in the financial sector of the real estate market, driving sales growth through partnerships and developing strategic, operational plans for market penetration in Greater Boston. Additionally, Will has spent decades consulting clients on communication strategies, public and media relations, and community outreach.

Will holds a bachelor's degree from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College. He has a strong engagement history with numerous non-profit boards and organizations throughout the City and the Commonwealth.

"I am excited to join the Gilbane team as we continue to build innovative and dynamic buildings that positively impact our communities throughout Boston and the Commonwealth," said Will Dorcena. "I look forward to leveraging my professional network and experience to assist our clients as they navigate complex building projects."

