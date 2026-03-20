William E. Wells, Jr., Esq. Selected to 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars List

Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC is proud to announce that Partner William E. Wells, Jr., Esq. has been named to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for his outstanding accomplishments in personal injury law.

MANASQUAN, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Certified Civil Trial Attorney by the New Jersey Supreme Court, Mr. Wells represents clients in complex legal matters involving motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, construction accidents, medical malpractice, defective products, wrongful death, and Workers' Compensation claims.

Mr. Wells has achieved much success in recovering millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for his clients and is regularly consulted by fellow attorneys regarding their clients' cases. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mr. Wells is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and has been named a "Top 40 Under 40" by the National Trial Lawyers Association. He has been selected to Rising Stars each year since 2024.

The New Jersey Rising Stars list recognizes outstanding attorneys under age 40 or practicing 10 years or less. Selection is based on peer nominations, professional evaluations, and independent research identifying exceptional achievement and recognition within the legal profession.

Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in Manasquan and Brick, New Jersey. For information about their legal services, call 732-920-8383 or visit kmwlawfirm.com.

*The awards and accolades displayed on the website were issued to the attorneys or the entire law firm by the respective providers of these honors. Please note that no aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. A description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology can be found by clicking here.

Media Contact

Will Wells, Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC, 1 732-920-8383, [email protected], https://www.kmwlawfirm.com/

SOURCE Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC