William E. Wells, Jr., Esq. Selected to the 2024 New Jersey Rising Stars List

Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC is proud to announce that Partner William E. Wells, Jr., Esq. has been selected to the 2024 New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in the area of Plaintiff – Personal Injury.

MANASQUAN, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William is well respected by his professional peers and has earned a reputation for his dedication and tenacity in representing clients who have been seriously injured through the fault of somebody else. He has obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients, securing his first million-dollar result for an injured client when he was just 30 years old.

Before joining Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC, he clerked for the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C. He is admitted to the New Jersey Bar Association, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the United States Supreme Court.

Each year, Super Lawyers Rising Stars honors the professional achievements of attorneys throughout the United States in over 70 different practice areas. Selection is based on a multi-phase process involving peer nomination, accomplishments in and out of the courtroom, pro bono work, honors and awards, and more.

Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC is a multi-practice firm located in Manasquan and Brick, New Jersey, serving clients throughout New Jersey. To schedule a free consultation, call 732-920-8383 or visit www.kmwlawfirm.com.

Please note that no aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

