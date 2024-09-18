William Pelarenos and Mark Sciblo announce the release of 'DUI Jury Trial: A True Story'

This compelling account of a three-year legal battle takes readers deep into the complexities of the judicial system

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Pelarenos, a retired police officer and author of "DUIs Decoded," returns to the publishing scene with his latest book, "DUI Jury Trial: A True Story" (published by Xlibris), co-written with criminal defense attorney Mark Sciblo.

This book chronicles the unfortunate turn of events surrounding an Illinois truck driver whose minor traffic violation escalates into a life-altering legal ordeal. Facing a DUI charge, the truck driver risks losing his commercial driver's license and, consequently, his livelihood. The book details his retention of two skilled lawyers and a DUI expert witness, leading to an intense jury trial in the second largest county in Illinois.

What sets "DUI Jury Trial: A True Story" apart is the inclusion of actual court transcripts from the jury trial. Pelarenos and Sciblo provide readers with an authentic glimpse into the courtroom, including the meticulous analyses of a DUI expert and the strategic maneuvers of the defense attorneys. It will appeal to those who want to get a glimpse into the inner workings of a high-stakes trial, where one jury's verdict would determine the fate of a man's career and life.

"DUI Jury Trial: A True Story" is available online and in bookstores nationwide, and may be purchased directly through https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/616307-dui-jury-trial.

"DUI Jury Trial: A True Story"

By William Pelarenos & Mark Sciblo, Esq.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 586 pages | ISBN 9798369421581

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 586 pages | ISBN 9798369421550

E-Book | 586 pages | ISBN 9798369421543

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Authors

William Pelarenos is a retired police officer, author, talk radio personality, and a DUI expert witness who testified as an expert witness in the DUI jury trial that this book recounts. Mark Sciblo, Esq. is a criminal defense attorney who has defended many clients charged with DUI as well as other criminal cases, during his 29-year tenure as an attorney.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisUS, 844-714-8691, [email protected], https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/616307-dui-jury-trial

SOURCE XlibrisUS