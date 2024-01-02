William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Expands Into Hudson Valley With New Brokerage in Chatham, N.Y.

New location marks company's first office in Columbia County

CHATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, the largest Sotheby's International Realty firm serving the Northeast, has opened a new brokerage in Chatham, N.Y., its first in Columbia County, N.Y. The new opening strengthens the company's commitment to serving the real estate needs of buyers and sellers throughout the Hudson Valley region.

The new location will service New York's Hudson Valley including Columbia, Dutchess, Ulster and Greene Counties. Having long served the region from its offices in the neighboring Berkshires of Massachusetts as well as Litchfield County, Conn., the company has chosen to now open a brick and mortar location in Chatham in order to better support the increased interest it has recognized among clients in the region.

Towns throughout these counties have become frequent second home destinations for buyers emanating from other territories where the company is long established from Connecticut to Westchester County, the firm said. These buyers are drawn to the Hudson Valley's year-round recreational and cultural attractions as well as its pastoral environment of rolling hills and mountains, rivers and lakes, and state forest land and hiking trails.

The company said the expansion is also a strategic move to build upon its successes in the neighboring regions of Berkshire County, Mass., and Litchfield County, Conn. The firm has achieved number one market share in both counties.

The office is located at 2 Park Row in Chatham, a town that is considered one of the area's cultural hubs. The company has appointed Berkshire County brokerage manager Stephanie McNair to the position of Sales Team Leader for the new office. In this role, McNair will be responsible for growing the brokerage's roster of sales professionals, onboarding agents and establishing the firm in the region.

"The opening of a regional office in Chatham is a natural progression for our company. I am so excited to play such an integral role in our expansion as Sales Team Leader," McNair said. "Our goal is to grow our relationships within these beautiful communities and continue providing excellent service to our clients."

The new office occupies a ground floor space within a newly renovated and restored 1873 landmark building.

"After several years of careful renovation intended to preserve the architectural and historic character of the building while incorporating energy-efficient design and bringing the structure into ADA compliance, I am delighted to welcome William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty as our first tenant," said building owner Jack Shear. "It is our hope that this beautiful building will serve as an anchor for a thriving and diverse Main Street."

Shear is a photographer and President of the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation. Ellsworth Kelly, an important American artist, had his studio on Main Street in Chatham in the 1970s. The Foundation has made grants of over $13 million to support community groups working to conserve and protect the cultural, historic and natural resources of Columbia County.

The Chatham office opening is one piece of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's broader current growth strategy, which includes an additional office opening in Bedford, N.Y., in Northern Westchester County, another destination where the firm has long offered its services without a brick and mortar presence. The company has also recently relocated its Lenox, Mass., brokerage to a larger, newly renovated space in the heart of downtown Lenox.

The firm will celebrate its Hudson Valley launch with a grand opening in early 2024.

"For years we've had the privilege of serving Chatham and the surrounding region from our brokerages in the Berkshires and Litchfield County. Now we're proud to join these prized communities with a new physical presence," said Carolyn Fugere, Co-President and Chief Sales Officer for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. "We aim to provide an even more personalized and elevated service now to both our existing and future clients in the region. Our sales associates, renowned for their expertise and unparalleled service, are excited to offer a fresh, informed perspective on buying and selling homes."

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.8 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 27 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 35th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

Media Contact

Andrew Wood, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, 203-644-1938, [email protected], williampitt.com

SOURCE William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty