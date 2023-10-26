William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's Co-President Hosting Animal-Themed Networking Event to Support Connecticut Humane Society

"Go-Giver" event raises over $21,000 toward upcoming Animal Resource Center in Wilton, Conn.

WILTON, Conn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a unique fusion of philanthropy and networking, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Co-President and Chief Sales Officer Carolyn Fugere hosted a special "Go-Giver" event aimed at supporting animal welfare while also providing an opportunity for real estate professionals to connect.

The gathering's theme encouraged attendees to wear animal-inspired attire in a nod to the beneficiaries of the evening: the Connecticut Humane Society and its upcoming Animal Resource Center in Wilton, Conn.

Slated for a 2024 opening, the Resource Center promises an array of services including an affordable veterinary clinic, a stocked pet food pantry, essential humane education classes and a warm adoption space.

The "Go-Giver" event raised over $21,000 to support these noble services.

The event, held at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, also served as a networking platform for Sotheby's International Realty agents from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. Guests enjoyed appetizers, a top-shelf open bar, dinner and dessert, surrounded by fall foliage and outdoor firepits. To attend, agents made a donation of $250 to the Connecticut Humane Society.

"Uniting my love for orchestrating memorable gatherings with my passion for animal welfare has been incredibly fulfilling," Fugere said. "The Connecticut Humane Society does remarkable work, and I'm very happy to be able to contribute through this event."

"It is partnerships like this that create a lasting impact on the lives of pets. We are grateful for the Go-Givers and their powerful contribution to the cause of keeping pets in homes," said James Bias, Executive Director of the Connecticut Humane Society.

About William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $7 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 27 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,000 offices throughout 79 countries and territories on six continents.

About the Connecticut Humane Society

The Connecticut Humane Society is the leading resource in the state for companion animal welfare, enriching the lives of families and communities through adoption services, medical care, education and prevention of cruelty. The Connecticut Humane Society is not affiliated with any national animal welfare groups, does not receive government funding and does not euthanize for time, space, breed or age. To learn more about the Connecticut Humane Society, please visit http://www.cthumane.org.

Media Contact

Andrew Wood, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, 203-644-1938, [email protected], williampitt.com

SOURCE William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty