William Senné and Real Estate Advisory and Investment Firm The Senné Company, Inc. Sued by Former Broker for Fraud and Default on Loans

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McCormack Suny LLC represents Acacia Clark and Gabriele Vigevani in a newly-filed suit against William Senné, and the two real estate and investment entities he owns and operates, the Senné Company, Inc. and Senné Capital, LLC.

The suit, filed in Plymouth County Superior Court, not only asserts that Senné owes the Plaintiffs over $400,000 as the result of an unpaid promissory note, but also seeks attachment of the accounts held by Senné in order to secure the funds. The Complaint details Senné's fraud and deceit by inducing Clark and Vigevani to execute multiple loan agreements under false pretenses and by repeatedly conveying false intentions of repayment on the loans made by Clark and Vigevani.

According to Senne's website, in a blog post dated February 23, 2023 Senne described itself as the "preferred" and "exclusive" real estate partner for the Boston Bruins and "prides [itself] on providing the highest caliber of advisory services to our clients and supporting our communities in a variety of ways." One or more of the Senné defendants are also defendants in two separate actions in Suffolk County Superior Court for similar default on promissory notes.

"Liability in this case is crystal clear, and we look forward to recovering all of the money lent to Mr. Senne, plus the costs of collection. We do not expect the jury will look kindly on his actions here," said David Suny, managing partner of McCormack Suny.

[email protected]

