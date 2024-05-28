William Wells, Jr., Esq. - Certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney

Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC would like to congratulate William Wells, Jr., Esq. on his recognition by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Certified Civil Trial Attorney. This is a distinguished and significant honor. A Certified Civil Trial Attorney is a designation granted by the New Jersey Supreme Court to attorneys who can demonstrate sufficient levels of experience, education, knowledge, and skill in civil trial practice. New Jersey's Supreme Court, through its Board on Attorney Certification, designates only those lawyers who apply for certification and who can meet the standards set by the Board and approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey to use the Certified Trial Attorney distinction as Certified Civil Trial Attorneys.

MANASQUAN, N.J, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A New Jersey attorney who is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Certified Civil Trial Attorney must have accomplished the following: been a member of good standing of the New Jersey bar for at least five years and has obtained substantial practical experience in the law; fulfilled required continuing legal education requirements; objectively demonstrated substantial skill, experience, and knowledge in civil trial law; been favorably evaluated by New Jersey trial judges and fellow attorneys (often adversaries) for his/her skill in jury trials; and has taken and passed an intensive written examination developed by the Board pertaining to civil trial law and the rules of evidence and professional ethics.

It's estimated that only two percent (2%) or less of New Jersey's approximately 80,000 attorneys can say they are designated by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Certified Trial Attorney. It is believed that Will is one of, if not probably the youngest, of this current group. The law firm of Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC acknowledges his tremendous trial skills and the success he has achieved for clients already. The firm is confident that he will continue to achieve that same level of success for future personal injury clients.

Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC is a multi-practice firm that handles complex personal injury cases. The firm has been serving clients with top-rated legal services since 1991. To schedule a free consultation, call 732-920-8383 or go to www.kmwlawfirm.com. Located in Manasquan and Brick, New Jersey, the firm serves clients across the state.

