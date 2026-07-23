Williams Global Law Launches New Website to Better Serve Businesses and Families Seeking Access to U.S. Immigration and Business Legal Services Worldwide

For more than 12 years, Williams Global Law has served as a trusted legal advisor. The firm's seasoned attorneys have helped more than 1,000 businesses and represented clients from over 30 countries. Post this

The firm's attorneys regularly advise clients on some of the most complex immigration and cross-border business matters, combining sophisticated legal counsel with practical business strategy. "Our clients are making life-changing decisions that impact their families, investments, and businesses," said Simone Williams, Founder and Managing Attorney of Williams Global Law. "We wanted to create a digital experience that reflects the way we practice law - strategic, responsive, transparent, and client-focused. The new website is more than a digital brochure; it's an educational resource and a gateway to experienced legal counsel for individuals, entrepreneurs, multinational companies, investors, and families."

Designed with the client experience in mind, the site offers intuitive navigation, comprehensive practice area information, educational legal resources, and streamlined consultation scheduling. The new platform showcases the firm's comprehensive legal services, including:

U.S. business immigration

EB-5 Investor Visas

E-2 Treaty Investor Visas

L-1 Intracompany Transfers

Employment-based immigration

Extraordinary Ability and National Interest Waiver petitions

Family-based immigration

Business law and corporate compliance

Cross-border legal strategy

Complex immigration matters and litigation support

Beyond showcasing the firm's legal services, the new website is designed to educate and empower clients throughout their immigration journey. Visitors can access comprehensive immigration guides, educational articles, webinars, legal updates, FAQs, and detailed information on visa categories and immigration processes. Whether launching a business, investing in the United States, transferring executives, or pursuing permanent residence, clients can easily find trusted legal resources and schedule consultations with experienced U.S. immigration and business attorneys.

"As an immigrant, entrepreneur, and attorney, I understand firsthand the uncertainty, sacrifice, and determination that often come with building a life or business in a new country," Williams added. "That perspective shapes everything we do. Our mission is to provide clear, practical legal guidance with integrity, responsiveness, and genuine care, empowering individuals, families, investors, and businesses to move forward with confidence and build opportunities that last."

Williams Global Law serves clients ranging from startups and emerging entrepreneurs to multinational corporations, EB-5 investors, executives, professionals, and families seeking to establish or expand opportunities in the United States. The firm's integrated approach combines immigration law, business strategy, and cross-border legal guidance to help clients achieve long-term success. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.WilliamsGlobalLaw.com.

About Williams Global Law

Williams Global Law (WGL) is a Washington, D.C.-based immigration and business law firm providing strategic legal counsel to investors, entrepreneurs, multinational companies, executives, professionals, and families worldwide. For more than 12 years, the firm has helped over 1,000 businesses and represented clients from more than 30 countries. Williams Global Law advises clients on employment-based immigration, investor visas, family immigration, business law, corporate compliance, and cross-border legal matters, delivering personalized legal strategies that help clients establish businesses, secure immigration benefits, expand globally, and build lasting opportunities in the United States.

Media Contact

Andreea Popa, Williams Global Law, 1 (202) 753 5075, [email protected], https://www.williamsgloballaw.com/

SOURCE Williams Global Law