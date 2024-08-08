Williams Tenders USA Appoints Oyster Harbors Marine as Exclusive Massachusetts Dealer

Williams Tenders USA appoints Oyster Harbors Marine as their exclusive Massachusetts dealer, expanding their US presence.
OSTERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Williams Tenders USA, exclusive USA dealer of the world's leading jet tender specialist, Williams Jet Tenders, proudly announces the appointment of Oyster Harbors Marine as its dealer for Massachusetts, United States (US). This strategic partnership encompasses key territories, including Cape Cod and the broader Massachusetts area.
The collaboration represents a significant milestone in Williams Tenders USA ongoing expansion into the US market, marking a decade since the establishment of the brand's first US office in Pompano Beach, Florida. Oyster Harbors Marine joins a distinguished network of Williams dealers across North America, reinforcing the brand's commitment to serving this vital and growing market.
Chris Rimmer, President at Williams Tenders USA, said "We're delighted to welcome Oyster Harbors Marine to join our esteemed group of dealers in the US. This market is crucial for our growth strategy and the addition of Oyster Harbors Marine ensures comprehensive coverage of key territories, further solidifying Williams' global presence and reputation."
Established over 35 years ago, Oyster Harbors Marine has built an exemplary reputation for award-winning sales and outstanding customer service. As New England's leading destination for new and brokerage sales, the dealership boasts eight locations in Falmouth, Osterville, Marion, Hingham and Danvers, Mass., as well as Newport, RI, South Freeport, ME, and Essex, CT.
Oyster Harbors Marine carries popular, upscale boat brands including Albemarle, Everglades, MagBay, Princess, Regulator, Valhalla and Viking.
Michael Gisch, General Manager of Oyster Harbors Marine, added: "We are excited to introduce the quality and innovation of Williams Jet Tenders into the Massachusetts market. This company has revolutionized the tender, transforming it into a head-turning vessel full of innovation and quality performance that will complement the yachts and yacht owners who purchase one. It's been years since we've seen a real game changer in the marine industry, and Williams Jet Tenders is one."
To find out more about Williams' latest US dealer, visit www.oysterharborsmarine.com, or call 508-428-2017 or email [email protected]
Media Contact
Matt Thompson, Oyster Harbors Marine, 1 508-428-2017, [email protected] , https://oysterharborsmarine.com/
SOURCE Oyster Harbors Marine
Share this article