Williams Tenders USA Appoints Oyster Harbors Marine as Exclusive Massachusetts Dealer

"We're thrilled to welcome Oyster Harbors Marine to our US dealer network. This market is vital for our growth, and their addition ensures excellent coverage of key areas, further strengthening Williams' global presence and reputation." Chris Rimmer, President of Williams Tenders USA Post this

Chris Rimmer, President at Williams Tenders USA, said "We're delighted to welcome Oyster Harbors Marine to join our esteemed group of dealers in the US. This market is crucial for our growth strategy and the addition of Oyster Harbors Marine ensures comprehensive coverage of key territories, further solidifying Williams' global presence and reputation."

Established over 35 years ago, Oyster Harbors Marine has built an exemplary reputation for award-winning sales and outstanding customer service. As New England's leading destination for new and brokerage sales, the dealership boasts eight locations in Falmouth, Osterville, Marion, Hingham and Danvers, Mass., as well as Newport, RI, South Freeport, ME, and Essex, CT.

Oyster Harbors Marine carries popular, upscale boat brands including Albemarle, Everglades, MagBay, Princess, Regulator, Valhalla and Viking.

Michael Gisch, General Manager of Oyster Harbors Marine, added: "We are excited to introduce the quality and innovation of Williams Jet Tenders into the Massachusetts market. This company has revolutionized the tender, transforming it into a head-turning vessel full of innovation and quality performance that will complement the yachts and yacht owners who purchase one. It's been years since we've seen a real game changer in the marine industry, and Williams Jet Tenders is one."

To find out more about Williams' latest US dealer, visit www.oysterharborsmarine.com, or call 508-428-2017 or email [email protected]

Media Contact

Matt Thompson, Oyster Harbors Marine, 1 508-428-2017, [email protected] , https://oysterharborsmarine.com/

SOURCE Oyster Harbors Marine